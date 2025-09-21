Flybird Expands Aviation Frontier with UAV Licence

Omolabake Fasogbon

Aircraft management company, Flybird, has expanded its operations, following its certification for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The certification marks an innovative leap, enabling the organisation to conduct UAV/RPAS operations in Nigeria, and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking operator.

The General Manager of the organisation, Dr Tracy Wilson, added that the company’s latest further demonstrates its commitment to safety, compliance and responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

“With this approval, we are poised to deploy UAV/RPAS capabilities across a wide spectrum of industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, energy, infrastructure inspection, aerial mapping, environmental monitoring, and security,” she said.

Also speaking, the CEO at Flybird, Captain Ahmed Borodo, described the certification as both a responsibility and an opportunity.

“This underscores our dedication to global standards of aviation safety and positions us at the forefront of unmanned aviation solutions in Africa.

“This also comes as part of the company’s vision to redefine business aviation and integrated air solutions across Africa and beyond, ensuring clients benefit from precision, safety and innovation in every operation”.

He assured Nigerians that the company will remain consistent in setting industry benchmarks.