Families, Scholars Decry Nigeria’s Decline, Honor Usman’s Legacy

Two decades after the death of renowned historian and political thinker Dr. Yusufu Bala Usman, his family, colleagues, and admirers gathered in Zaria to celebrate his life’s work—and to mourn the state of the nation he so passionately sought to improve.

At a symposium marking the 20th anniversary of his passing, speakers lamented Nigeria’s political, economic, and social decline, saying Usman would be deeply disappointed by today’s realities.

Hosted by the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute and themed “History as Praxis: Yusufu Bala Usman 20 Years After,” the event drew an array of prominent voices, including Prof. Attahiru Jega, Prof. Jerome Gefu, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Prof. Mike Kwanashie, and Dr. Auwalu Anwar, alongside others who joined in person and online.

Dr. Auwalu Anwar, a former People’s Redemption Party member and close associate of Usman, recalled his mentor’s unwavering belief in ideology-driven politics.

“If he were here today, he would condemn what we now call political parties,” Anwar said. “They have become private ventures for power seekers, with little regard for the people. Bala would be saddened by the way politics is run.”

Ambassador Abdu Zango highlighted Usman’s influence on Nigeria’s early foreign policy, citing his contribution to the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed’s landmark 1976 address at the OAU Summit in Addis Ababa, where the phrase “Africa has come of age” resonated across the continent.

“He would be saddened by the derailment of Nigeria’s foreign policy in several areas,” Zango observed.

The symposium also featured robust debates on the way forward. Many participants advocated for the establishment of a forum to promote Usman’s ideology across Nigeria’s socioeconomic and political landscape.

Dr. Usman, who died on September 24, 2005, remains celebrated for his scholarship, political activism, and tireless advocacy for good governance. His books and journals continue to serve as reference texts for students and researchers of history and politics across Nigeria and beyond.