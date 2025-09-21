CJN Swears in 57 New SANs Sept 29 As S’ Court Commences New Legal Year 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Monday, September 29 swear in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), as part of programmes lined up in commemoration of the 2025/2026 legal year of the apex court.

This was made known on Sunday, in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande.

The statement read in part: “In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address.

‘This is with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the justice sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the sector.

“These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.”

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2024/2025 legal year on July 21, 2025.

All the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:am.