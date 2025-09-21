Again, Mutfwang Demands Creation of State Police to Tackle Insecurity, Dismisses Rumour of Dumping PDP

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, has restated his firm support for the establishment of state police as part of efforts to tackle insecurity across his state and Nigeria.

The governor spoke while fielding questions from members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) who visited him at the Rayfield Government House in Jos.



The governor, who commended President Bola Tinubu for joining the call for the creation of state police, dismissed the rumour of his imminent dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Mutfwang urged the National Assembly not to relent in giving the needed push to make it a success.

“When we do have state police, I am sure we will be able to respond better and address many situations faster.

“I, therefore, wholeheartedly lend my voice to this call, and I’m glad Mr. President has also joined those calling for state police. I urge the National Assembly not to relent in this effort,” the governor explained.



On strengthening local security to curb the incessant killings in the state, Mutfwang disclosed that the state government would, in the next two weeks, recruit an additional 1,450 personnel into the state security outfit, the Operation Rainbow.



“Yes, the security challenge has looked us squarely in the face, but we are doing all we can. By God’s grace, we will be bringing in 1,450 fresh personnel to augment security in the state. We are not shy of our responsibility to provide security for our citizens. We have not shirked this duty and we will not”, he reassured.



The governor said peace and prosperity remained the twin pillars of his administration, citing decisive measures such as the prompt convening of the State Security Council and the establishment of a modern Security and Information Centre to enhance statewide safety.



He mentioned that a fact-finding committee on insecurity in the state had submitted its report, which he will forward to the president and security agencies, assuring that the report will not gather dust and that the government will take action based on its findings.

“When I came in, people knew my relationship with former Governor Jang, and they said that Jang didn’t like Muslims, which was a lie, and that I am also anti-Muslim. But I’m sure now you can’t go to Jos North and abuse me and go free. You will not.



“For the first time in the history of this state, we conducted the most peaceful local government election in Jos North communities.

“I think we had far better consensus in Jos North than many other local governments, because we’ve tried to ensure dialogue understanding, and that’s what we are building on,” the governor added.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, dismissing the insinuations that he was going to decamp from the party.



Expressing optimism about the party’s future, Mutfwang said the party’s worst fears have dissipated for good.

“You want to know where I will be by 2026? By the grace of God, I will be where I am. I said it today to some of your colleagues who visited me earlier that my politics has been dictated by God and the people. And I believe there’s an alignment between God and the people of Plateau State. And they spoke well in 2023, and what they said in 2023 has not changed, to the best of my knowledge.



“And so, I will always go where God and the people want me to be. And so, we’re in a season of anomie where each political season comes with its own dynamics. And so, you have to measure your steps. You have to look before you leap. And I believe things will become clearer as the days go by, but for now, all said and done, the worst fear people had about the PDP is gone. We got stuck at a point, but I think that PDP is back on its road, where it will get to, only God knows. But for now, I think we’re in a good place”, the governor reassured.



Speaking on behalf of the delegation, NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba, praised the governor’s bold peace initiatives and the revival of The Standard newspapers, insisting that Plateau’s unique story must continue to be told by its own people.



Anaba commended the administration’s effort to restore calm across previously troubled communities.

He commended the governor for the state’s progress despite facing numerous challenges.

The NGE president also praised the governor for his peace initiatives, urging him to continue working towards ensuring peace and stopping bloodshed in the state.



“We commend Your Excellency for the peace initiative you’ve taken and you are still making to ensure that peace comes and the bloodshed stops in the state.

“Despite all the noise, some harrowing, some discomforting, some distressing, Plateau State is still standing, forging ahead,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for hosting them, and extended an invitation to host him at its forthcoming national conference in Abuja.