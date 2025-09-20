Wunti Al-Khair Foundation Recommits to Empowering Communities, Poverty Reduction

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Wunti Al-Khair Foundation, a non-political, charity organisation with humanitarian and developmental activities as its pure mandate, has expressed its unwavering commitment to empowering communities, reducing poverty, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State.

To this end, farmers and entrepreneurs in the state have received a major boost as the foundation announced the distribution of over 6,000 bags of fertiliser and the training of more than 1,000 business owners in the state.

The Director of Programmes of the Foundation, Ango Mustapha who disclosed this at a press briefing held yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Bauchi, said the fertiliser intervention was carried out under the Bauchi Agricultural Advancement Program (BAAP) through its ‘Fertiliser for Farmers Initiative’, designed to improve food production and strengthen the state’s agricultural base.

According to him, the initiative targets smallholder farmers across the 20 local government areas of the state, aiming to improve soil fertility, boost yields, reduce farmers’ financial burden, and enhance food security.

Mustapha explained that “agriculture is the backbone of Bauchi State’s economy. Every bag of fertiliser we provide is not just an input — it is an investment in Bauchi’s future.”

In the area of entrepreneurship, Mustapha revealed that the foundation has established the Bauchi Business Clinic, which has trained and mentored over 1,000 entrepreneurs and business owners on critical areas such as financial management, market positioning, access to finance, and business growth strategies.

The director of programme added that to further support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the foundation has sponsored the free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration of more than 100 businesses, enabling them to access loans, grants, and formal opportunities.

He stressed that the initiatives were part of the foundation’s commitment to empowering communities, reducing poverty, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State.

He then reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to humanitarian and developmental work, while dissociating it from political engagements.

Mustapha insisted that Al-Khair Foundation is a non-political, charity organisation, with humanitarian and developmental activities as its pure mandate.

He expressed concern over attempts by individuals to impersonate the foundation or leverage its name for political or personal benefits, stressing that “We categorically dissociate ourselves from such actions.”

While highlighting the foundation’s focus on community strengthening through interventions in education, health and youth empowerment, Mustapha said the foundation has under its Social Support programme, donated Eid ul-Maulud food essentials, aiding dignified celebrations for Bauchi’s Muslim communities.

He assured that the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation remains dedicated to strengthening communities through impactful programmes addressing local needs, outside political spheres.