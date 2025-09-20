Tinubu Offers Automatic Employment to Children of late FCT Head of Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has offered automatic employment for the four children of the late Head of Civil Service of FCT Mrs Grace Adayilo.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed this at the funeral service of Adayilo, the first female of service of the FCT at the National Christan Centre, Abuja.

Wike stated that Tinubu approved the employment because he recognized there was no longer a bread winner for the family.

“I hear the daughter is doing her youth service in Port Harcourt. Don’t worry, the local Port Harcourt will follow you. So, I thank the church,” Wike said.

He described Adayilo’s death on September 1 as painful, saying the technocrat, described as humble and loyal showed no signs she would pass on when they met in the office the previous day.

“We all know that we will die one day, that is guaranteed, but there are certain deaths when it occurs, it pains. When I came to FCT in August 2023, I have worked with civil servants from the state, from the local government, and down to the federal level.

“I can see that there is a difference, that there are people who are so passionate, that who are so committed in every assignment you give them. I didn’t know her personally, but I think I saw her when she was appointed and was the first set of permanent secretaries appointed by Mr. President,” Wike said.