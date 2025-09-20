Soludo Commends Nigeria Breweries for Promoting Culture, Sponsoring Afiaolu Nnewi Festival

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has commended Nigeria Breweries, makers of Life Continental Lager Beer, for promoting Igbo culture, through the sponsorship of traditional festivals.

Life Continental Lager Beer are the sole sponsors of the 2025 Afiaolu Nnewi Festival; a festival meant to celebrate yam as the king of food crops, which held in Nnewi at the weekend.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, expressed surprise at the huge event, commending Life Beer for Sponsoring it.

He said, “I am pleasantly surprised at the spectacle that the Afiaolu has turned to be. The bold participation of the brand (Life Beer) has elevated the cultural festival to an enviable status of a tourist attraction.”

Also, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ms. Sarah Agha, expressed happiness that the event drew dignitaries across the entire industrial city of Nnewi, including the Anambra State Governor, Prof Soludo, who was represented by his commissioner.

Agha in her speech said, “Life Continental Lager Beer would always be a source of encouragement, and would continually identify with Ndi Igbo and Ndi Nnewi in particular.

“We thank everybody who graced the 2025 Afiaolu, we thank the royal father, HRH Igwe KON Orizu who offered us the opportunity to participate in this festival.

“We express confidence that the mutually rewarding relationship between Life Continental Lager and Ndi Nnewi will continue and even be bigger next year.”

Agha described Life Beer as one that celebrates resilience, ambition, and the unstoppable drive of Ndi Igbo, and has proudly demonstrated love for the culture of the people by boldly embracing the rich cultural spirit of Ndi Nnewi by audaciously backing the 2025 Afiaolu festival.

This year’s festival which was held at Nkwo Nnewi Triangle featured wrestling and cooking competitions, which were sponsored by prominent individuals from the community, including Chairman of Ibeto group, Chief Cletus Ibeto.