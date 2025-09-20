PodFest Naija to Convene Creators, Storytellers, Policymakers, Brands in Lagos October

PodFest Naija, a Festival of Stories, is set to bring together Nigeria’s most influential creators, policymakers, and brands this October in Lagos, marking the country’s first dedicated podcast and storytelling festival.

The one-day event, scheduled for October 10, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, will explore the power of stories in shaping culture, inspiring innovation, and driving collaboration.

Envisioned as an annual creative convergence, PodFest Naija is designed as a vibrant space for celebration, learning, and exchange within Nigeria’s growing podcasting ecosystem. The festival will spotlight creativity, foster collaboration, showcase innovation, and provide opportunities for discovery.

With sponsorship from Coca-Cola, The Place, Crown Flour Mills, Sterling Bank, UAC Foods, Bet9ja, Sunflower Hospitality, and Post Assurance, SunTrust Bank, Beloxxi, alongside media partners including News Central, Megalectrics, The Cable, Brand Communicator, Nairametrics, OloriSupergal, Dashboard Innovations, Cueball Communications, Aster Media and DLC Media, PodFest Naija is positioned to become a landmark cultural event.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is set to open the festival with a keynote address. A dynamic lineup of voices representing storytelling, innovation, and culture will lead the festival.

Confirmed speakers include Obi Asika, Chude Jideonwo, Seun Okinbaloye, Tunde Onakoya, Adaora Mbelu, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Rufai Oseni, Masoyinbo and many others. Attendees are to look forward to engaging conversations, live podcast shows, workshops, masterclasses, and cultural showcases.

“PodFest Naija is more than an event – it is a movement to amplify the voices that connect us as a people,” said Tosin Adefeko, Curator of PodFest Naija and CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency. “By convening creators, policymakers, and brands, we are shaping conversations that will influence culture and the future of storytelling in Nigeria.”

“PodFest Naija reflects how Nigerians engage with and share stories today. It’s a space for discovery, collaboration, and cultural expression – and we’re proud to help bring it to life,” added Fisayo Beecroft, Managing Director of Eventful, the festival’s official event partner.

With an expected attendance of 1,500 storytellers, creators, brands, and enthusiasts, PodFest Naija is set to establish itself as Nigeria’s annual hub for storytelling, innovation, and creative collaboration.