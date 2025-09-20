PDP NWC Directs S’South Zonal Caretaker Committee to Oversee Cross River Chapter

.Reschedules proposed repeat congress in Anambra, Ebonyi

.PDP should micro zone presidency to South–east if there’s honesty, says Dan Ulasi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its South-south Zonal Caretaker Committee to immediately take charge of the affairs of its Cross River chapter.

It has rescheduled the proposed 2025 repeat Ward, Local Government and State Congress in Anambra and Ebonyi states.

This was as a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi, yesterday challenged the party to micro-zone its presidential ticket for 2027 to the South-east if there is honesty within it.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, directed the committee to oversee the affairs of the party until the conduct of the state congress scheduled for Saturday, September 27.

Ologunagba said that the directive issued at the NWC meeting of Thursday was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the elected Cross River State Executive Committee on September 18.

He said that the decision was to ensure that there was no vacuum in the affairs of the party before the emergence of a new state executive for the chapter.

“By this, the South-south Zonal Caretaker Committee led by Chief Emmanuel Ogidi is directed to liaise with the NWC for the conduct of the year 2025 congress in Cross River to elect a new executive committee for the chapter on Saturday September 27.

“The NWC charges all leaders, stakeholders and members of our party in Cross River to remain united, steadfast and continue to work together in the overall interest and progress of our great party in the state,” Ologunagba stated.

On rescheduling of the proposed repeat congress in Anambra, Ebonyi, the party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ologunagba, yesterday said that the new dates for the congress initially scheduled for Saturday, September 20, Wednesday, September 24 and Monday, September 29 respectively would be communicated in due course.

Ologunagba said that the decision of the NWC was necessitated by the need for more consultations among the leaders, stakeholders and members of PDP in the respective states so as to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

“All aspirants, leaders, stakeholders and members of our party in Anambra and Ebonyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, democracy development partners, the media and the public should take note accordingly.”

He urged all PDP members in the two states to remain united and continue to work together for the overall interest and progress of the party.

Meanwhile, Ulasi made the call yesterday while speaking on The Morning Show on Arise Television.

He explained that although the PDP had zoned the presidency to the South, equity demands that the South-east should have the slot since it remains the only southern region yet to produce a president under the current dispensation.

Ulasi said, “The party has zoned the presidency to the South, and if there is honesty, they should micro zone it to South-east because now, we are the only zone, theoretically speaking, that has not had a presidency in this dispensation, and the Northeast too.”

When asked about the PDP’s possible candidate for the 2027 election, Ulasi declined to speculate, insisting that the outcome rests with God.

“I’ll answer that question by telling you that only God will answer that question to say whether PDP will have made the presidency in 2027. Only God knows who will be alive tomorrow morning,” he said.

Ulasi, however, expressed optimism about the party’s survival, noting recent efforts to reposition it.

“At the last national executive meeting, almost seven of our governors were there, and it was refreshing that everybody is now discussing how to reorganise the party, put it on a stronger footing for 2027 and other subsequent elections that are coming,” he added.

The PDP chieftain’s comment came amid the ongoing efforts by party leaders to woo former President Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to run as the party’s candidate in the 2027 general election.