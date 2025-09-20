Nine Big Wins from Uba Sani’s $120m Romania Deal

By Nasir Dambatta

When Governor Uba Sani led Kaduna State’s delegation to Bucharest, Romania, few anticipated the scale of opportunities that would emerge. What many saw as just another foreign engagement has, in reality, unlocked a strategic $120 million agricultural investment that will reshape the state’s economy and reposition Kaduna as a hub of agro-industrial excellence.

So, what exactly are the wins?

The very first win is the sheer size of the investment. Securing $120 million in foreign direct investment is no small feat. It is one of the largest inflows into Nigeria’s agricultural sector in recent years and places Kaduna at the centre of Africa’s next agro-industrial breakthrough.

The second win is the irrigation farming revolution in Gurara. By breaking free from the limitations of rain-fed farming, Kaduna farmers can now plant, harvest, and replant all year round. This is a game-changer for food production and security.

Third win? A cutting-edge greenhouse project in Gujeni. Adjacent to the African Industries steel plant, this modern facility will boost crop quality and expand export competitiveness, putting Kaduna’s produce on global shelves.

The fourth win is job creation. Beyond the direct jobs in construction and operations, thousands of indirect opportunities will spring up across transport, logistics, and value chains—giving Kaduna’s youth and rural dwellers a new lease of economic hope.

The fifth win is the strengthening of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAP-Z). Farmers will now enjoy a direct pipeline to industries that can add value, ensuring Kaduna’s agricultural output is not just consumed locally but processed for wider markets.

The sixth win is global market access. Romania’s strong agricultural heritage and European Union connections give Kaduna farmers a foothold in new international trade corridors.

The seventh win is investor confidence. This deal proves that international partners trust Kaduna’s governance framework, policy direction, and commitment to infrastructural development—an open invitation for more global investors.

The eighth win is rural prosperity. Irrigation, greenhouses, and processing will mean higher incomes for farmers, lower food prices, and sustainable economic development across communities.

The ninth win is Kaduna’s rebranding as a resilient, globally connected economy. No longer just another Nigerian state, Kaduna is now carving out a bold identity as an agro-industrial hub in Africa.

In truth, Governor Uba Sani’s Bucharest engagement was not just a diplomatic trip—it was the planting of seeds that will nourish Kaduna for generations. With food security strengthened, jobs created, and investor confidence soaring, the state is well on its way to becoming a self-sustaining, export-oriented agricultural powerhouse.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media