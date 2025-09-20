Kelechi Iheanacho: Coming in From the Cold

After an unprecedented career-low in which tying down a regular shirt at Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla, became almost impossible, Kelechi Iheanacho was eventually declared surplus to requirement, which culminated in his being shipped to English second tier side, Middlesbrough. Even at that, playing time was something very rare for the Nigerian at the Riverside Stadium. With no top European club interested in the signature of the former Leicester City forward, the Super Eagle decided to pitch tent with former coach, Rogers Brendan at Celtic, for a career revival. It, however, remains to be seen if Iheanacho would come out redeemed at the Paradise, Kunle Adewale writes

S

even months after an initial loan deal to Glasgow failed, embattled Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho signed for Scottish giants, Celtic on a free after agreeing to a termination of his contract with Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla, aiming to make up for lost time at Parkhead.

Iheanacho could not have wished for a better debut for Scottish champions, Celtic when he came off the bench to net a stoppage time winner.

Iheanacho, a free agent signing after his contract was terminated by Spanish side Sevilla, came off the bench with 20 minutes left on the clock, before he put away a stoppage time penalty for Celtic to beat home team Kilmarnock 2-1.

The Nigerian international showed a glimpse of what he could bring to Celtic this season by holding his nerve to convert a 96th-minute penalty away at Kilmarnock on his debut. His goal sparked jubilant scenes in the away end as he went into the Chadwick Stand to embrace the fans.

Iheanacho had worked with Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers previously at Leicester City, and the 28-year-old forward is delighted to link up with his boss once again.

“We don’t need to talk about that now,” Iheanacho said, when asked about what happened in the winter. “We just need to put that aside and move on to the future. Of course, I always wanted to come to Celtic. It’s a massive club, and obviously, I know the manager as well. It didn’t work at that time, but now I think it’s the right time.

“He (Rodgers) knows me really well, and he can bring the best out of me as well. I think coming here is really good for me as well, to play under him, to play in this great club. I’ll give my best for the club.”

Iheanacho revelled in leaving a positive first impression with the Celtic support. He had only been on the pitch for 25 minutes when the visitors won a last-gasp penalty at Rugby Park, and the ex-Manchester City man knew the importance of converting it.

“It was a massive feeling,” continued Iheanacho. “Everyone was happy, and I could see how happy the fans were and how they felt when they jumped on the pitch. It was a massive win.

“The captain (Callum McGregor) asked if I wanted to take it, and I said, ‘Yes’. So, he said I could take it. This is the moment that you have to celebrate with the fans because it’s a massive win, a massive three points. I thought it deserved to be celebrated.

“It’s massive, really massive, for me. It’s a great opportunity for me here to come to this club and try to make that impact. Going forward, I think it will give me the confidence to show my quality for the club.”

Rodgers says he’s expecting even more from Iheanacho. He was delighted to see the debutant get off the mark with spot-kick and Rodgers is backing his former Leicester City player to make even more of an impact for Parkhead side in big games.

The Northern Irishman predicted that the Nigerian will continue to prove himself to be a big game player after his late penalty claimed a dramatic 2-1 win for Celtic at Rugby Park.

The Nigerian international was signed after the transfer window closed due to being released by Sevilla. Despite struggling to make an impact at Middlesbrough and in Spain lately, Rodgers feels the forward, who he worked with at Leicester, can be a huge hit at Parkhead.

“I was really pleased for Kels,” Rodgers said, “I think the last penalty he took was, for me, at Wembley, when we beat Manchester City in the Community Shield, and he stuck that one away.

“I think that’s a big moment for him, with the supporters and everything.

‘He’s got big moments in him, and once he gets fitter, he’s only going to get better.

“Our penalty taker was off the pitch. Benji (Nygren) wanted it, but my message was for Kels (to take it). I know the confidence he brings and I also know what a goal will do for him.

“I’m delighted for him and for the team because it’s been a long couple of weeks. It’s a big win for us.”

However, Iheanacho’s goal last weekend was his first in over six months as he only found the back of the net once in his time at Middlesbrough after he joined Michael Carrick’s side on loan in February.

Before that, he didn’t find the back of the net in nine league appearances for Sevilla. Reflecting on the criticism he faced at that time, the former Manchester City attacker mentioned it’s a part of the job.

“As a football player, you get this (criticism) all the time,” he said in quotes revealed by Gazette UK.

“When it’s not going really well, you just need to be strong; you don’t need to lose your mind. It’s a professional game, so you need to just focus and keep doing the work. When it clicks, you just keep going and get there.”

Before joining Middlesbrough in February, the Nigerian forward was linked with a move to Celtic. Still, concerns over his weight were raised, a topic that had also been a constant talking point during his time at Boro, where many fans believed he arrived on Teesside looking out of shape.

The striker has come out to clarify, admitting that while people may have their concerns, he’s in top physical condition. “If you really watch the game, you can see I’m making runs to get the ball. I’m really fit, I’m ready to go for the season.

“Am I ready to play 90 minutes? Of course, you’ll see. If you watch the team, you know that there are a lot of qualities in the team, a lot of great players as well.

“Getting to know the boys, getting to train with them a lot, I think I’ve learned a lot in the last few days,” Iheanacho concluded.

How well Celtic and indeed Brendan is able to revive Iheanacho’s dwindling career remains to be seen and he continues to sing redemption song.