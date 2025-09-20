Galatasaray Set Sept. 30 as Osimhen’s Return Date from Injury

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is expected to be sidelined until the end of September due to the ankle injury he sustained while on international duty with Nigeria two weeks ago.

Osimhen sustained an ankle injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game against Rwanda two weeks ago.

Since then, he has not returned to action despite leaving the Super Eagles camp early to receive treatment at Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old striker missed Galatasaray’s games against Eyupspor last weekend.

He was also left out of the squad that suffered a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

At first, Osimhen’s issued looked like a slight knock, as he even walked off the pitch by himself in the game against Rwanda.

But it now looks that Osimhen’s injury was a bit more serious, as he has missed two games for Galatasaray since the international break.

Now, according to a new report by Fanatik, per Hurriyet, Osimhen is expected to be sidelined for two more games. This will see him miss Galatasaray’s next two games against Konyaspor and Alanyaspor.

However, he is expected to return to action on September 30, when the Cimbom take on Liverpool at Rams Park in their second game of this season’s Champions League. Galatasaray will likely fare well without Osimhen in their next two Super Lig games. But the Super Eagles star will be key if they wanted to defeat Arne