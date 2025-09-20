Fubara: Peace Cheaper Than War, Urges Rivers People to Unite

*Says six-month emergency rule left state with hard lessons

*Appeals to political leaders, Assembly to bury hatchet*Promises renewed focus on governance, projects, inclusiveness

*Declares he’ll never take Tinubu’s kindness for granted

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday called on the people of Rivers State to embrace unity and reconciliation, stressing that peace, no matter how costly, remains cheaper than war.

Reflecting on the six months of emergency rule that followed a bitter political crisis in the State, the Governor in a State broadcast in Port Harcourt on resumption of office after his six months suspension, admitted that the period was fraught with difficulties but offered valuable lessons.



He expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his decisive intervention, which according to him, restored democratic governance and stability, vowing never to take the President’s kindness and sincerity for granted.

Tinubu had announced the emergency rule on March 18, 2025, following an irreconcilable political crisis between the executive and legislative arms.



The President, to ensure a continuous activity in the State, had appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as a Sole Administrator. However, on September 17, 2025, the President announced an end of the emergency rule and reinstated the suspended Governor, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, directing them to continue their democratic functions in the State.



Following the lifting of the emergency, Rivers people in their thousands had stormed the Government House gate, in their various joyful displays seeking to hear from the Governor, but on Thursday, the Governor was yet to arrive Port Harcourt, and they were disappointed.

But despite the disappointment they felt on Thursday, indigenes and residents of Rivers trooped out in their thousands again yesterday, to welcome Governor Fubara at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.



At about 12:19pm, Fubara, who was accompanied by his deputy, his wife, Valerie Fubara and Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, touched down at the Airport in a private aircraft. He greeted his supporters and some of the statesmen who were at the Airport to welcome him.

THISDAY, present at the airport, also observed that the Governor went outside the premises of the VIP wing, to greet the Rivers people who were at the venue to cheer him up.

Arriving at the Government House, the Governor was received by security chiefs in the State, where, while addressing the press, he assured his continuous bond with the people of Rivers State.



Meanwhile, during his broadcast about 6 pm yesterday, the Governor, who narrated how he and other democratic officers of the state were suspended, appreciated Tinubu for restoring peace in the State.

“However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying, ‘the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war,” Fubara said.



He pointed out that in the past six months, the State had been in serious challenge.

He recalled that, “Rivers State was placed under a six-month emergency rule, declared by Mr. President, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, on March 18, 2025, following the intense political crisis in our State. It is without doubt that the last six months had been enormously challenging for our dear State under the emergency rule”.

Fubara said he adhered to the state of emergency declared by the President, because he was convinced that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress in Rivers State.



According to him “This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period.



“In the course of the six months, Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State”.

He said the parties believe the political crisis was now a thing of the past, noting that peace and stability have once again returned to the State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.



“The responsibility now rests squarely on us: The government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders to put aside our differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of our people above all else. We have a duty to ensure that the peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State.

“Personally, I will never take Mr. President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude,” he added.

To those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, the Governor assured them that their concerns were valid and understood.

The Governor, however, called everyone in the state to “embrace this moment as a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Rivers State. I assure you that we will continuously work towards ensuring that we carry everyone along.”

He said, despite the setback, he recalled milestones his administration had achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years.

He noted, “Our immediate responsibility is to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which we started by ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the well-being of all Rivers people.”

He further assured to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of the State, pledging to serve with the fear of God, humility, and a high sense of duty.

Commending the people of Rivers State for their resilient, patience, courage, and peaceful conduct during the period of the emergency rule, Fubara expressed “I also extend appreciation to all stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, women groups, youths, concerned citizens at home and abroad, and well-wishers whose prayers and support sustained us through the challenging period.

“Above all, let us draw strength from our shared identity as Rivers people. Our diversity is our greatest asset, and our unity the strongest guarantee of our future. We must rise above bitterness and division and channel our energies into rebuilding trust, fostering inclusiveness, and securing a peaceful and prosperous State for all”.

Describing Wike, as the Leader in the State, the Governor thanked him for committing to the prompt resolution of the political impasse in the State.

Fubara, called on all citizens of Rivers State, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation, to join hands in rebuilding the State and securing a future of dignity and progress for everyone.