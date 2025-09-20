FG Unveils National Energy Masterplan Implementation Committee

*Sets bold course for clean energy future

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has inaugurated the National Energy Masterplan Implementation Committee (NEMiC) in a decisive step towards repositioning Nigeria’s energy sector.

Dr Robert Ngwu, the Minister’s Senior Special Adviser, in statement on Friday in Abuja, said the minister tasked the committee with the responsibility of spearheading the country’s transition to a cleaner, more inclusive and sustainable energy future.

The inauguration, held on September 18 in Abuja, marks the beginning of the full implementation phase of the National Energy Masterplan (NEMP).

NEMP is a comprehensive framework designed to guide Nigeria’s energy diversification, strengthen energy security, and align national development with global climate action goals.

Constituted on October 17, 2024 by the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), NEMiC is tasked with mobilising funding, investing in renewable energy infrastructure, and accelerating the deployment of technologies that expand access to reliable and affordable power.

The committee will oversee projects across solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and other emerging technologies, while also advancing the operationalisation of the National Energy Fund; a “fund of funds” to channel resources into domestic energy efficiency and infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the event, Nnaji, said that the committee must deliver real impact to households, industries, and communities nationwide.

“The National Energy Masterplan is not just a document; it is a blueprint for transforming our energy landscape. NEMiC must fast-track the deployment of energy solutions that are reliable, affordable, and climate-friendly.

“The work you do will directly influence Nigeria’s economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability,” the Minister said.

During the ceremony, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), on behalf of members of the committee formally submitted the implementation roadmap to the Minister.

Abdullahi outlined strategic steps for achieving the ambitious goals of the Masterplan.

The Minister pledged full support for the Committee, promising the necessary policy backing and enabling environment to ensure its success.

Development partners, financial institutions, private investors, and international organisations were present to signal their commitment.

Stakeholders say the inauguration of NEMiC represents a bold, strategic move to accelerate universal energy access, drive industrialisation, and position Nigeria as a continental leader in clean energy development.

With over 80 million Nigerians lacking reliable electricity and more than 90 per cent of households depending on biomass for cooking, stakeholders agree that the Masterplan offers an opportunity to close long-standing gaps while unlocking new economic frontiers.

Nnaji, in his closing remarks, expressed optimism that the committee would deliver on the assignment.

“The decisions and actions taken by this Committee will define Nigeria’s energy trajectory for decades to come.

“This is a responsibility of the highest order, and I am confident NEMiChas the capacity, the vision, and the commitment to rise to the occasion,” he said.

The Board Chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, the Board Chairman of Polaris Bank, as well as managing directors from Stanbic IBTCLimited, First Trustee Limited, First Cap Limited, CardinalStone Trustees Limited, and CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, attended the event.

Also present were Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, Managing Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative, and Jide Awolowo, Investments Facilitation Coordinator of the Initiative.

Top executives from global power and engineering companies such as Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, China Machinery Engineering Co. (CMEC), Power China International Group, and Energy China also graced the event.

Amb. Abaka Johnson Philbert, alongside representatives of international development organisations, including UNIDO and UNDP, attend the event.

Prominent Nigerians including Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, Aisha Babangida; Dr. A. Awosika; Prof. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Charles Musa, and Dr. Engr. Andrea Castellani were also present.

The Committee comprises: ECN boss, Abdullahi—Chairman, Mr. Nurudeen Yakubu, Group CEO, Nor Group Ltd – Co-Chairman.

Others are Prof. Kassim Gidado, Dr. Robert Ngwu, Babangida Sabo and Adamu Suilaman, Director Renewable and Conventional Energy Technology, Dept, FMIST.

Ike Oguine, Arc. Fatima Abdullahi Yakubu, Ure Utah, and Seven Directors from the ECN are also members.