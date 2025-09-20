ARISE IIP Completes $700m Capital Raising, Welcomes New Shareholder, Vision Invest

Sunday Okobi

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), developer of the IPR Free Zone, in partnership with Ogun State, has announced the successful completion of a landmark $700 million capital raise, welcoming Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor and developer, into its shareholder base.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARISE IIP, Gagan Gupta, yesterday told journalists in Lagos that the transaction marks one of the largest private infrastructure capital raises in Africa to date, with both primary and secondary components.

Gupta, while highlighting the strategic significance of the new investment, said: “The capital will support ARISE IIP’s continued expansion across the continent of Africa and the development of green, inclusive, and sustainable industrial ecosystems. The institutional shareholder base of ARISE IIP comprises the founding shareholders Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Equitane, along with the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact platform of Afreximbank, and, with this transaction, Vision Invest the newest shareholder.

“ARISE has always believed in Africa’s promise and the talent driving its growth. The partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our institutional shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value.”

Also, while commenting on the transaction, the President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation and Chairman of ARISE IIP, Samaila Zubairu, emphasised the alignment between capital and continental development goals.

He said, “ARISE IIP has demonstrated what is possible when global capital aligns with Africa’s ambitions. We are proud to deepen our partnership and support ARISE IIP as it scales industrial transformation across the continent.”

In support of the milestone, Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, shared his commendation, saying: “Afreximbank congratulates Arise IIP management on this landmark deal. With this capital increase, Arise IIP will become an even stronger partner of Afreximbank in the drive to promote export manufacturing and industrialisation in Africa.”

Echoing this optimism, Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA, added: “We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to ARISE IIP by participating in this historic capital raise. ARISE IIP exemplifies the kind of platform that drives sustainable growth and regional integration across Africa.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Vision Invest, Mohammad A. Abunayyan, reflected on the alignment of values, saying: “This marks our first direct investment in Africa and a natural extension of our values and impact investment philosophy, which centres on the socio-economic development of the communities in which we invest. We are proud to partner AFC, FEDA, and Equitane to support economic diversification and local development.”

In his remark, Omar N. Al-Midani, President and CEO of Vision Invest, concluded that: “ARISE IIP represents the ideal platform for Vision Invest’s entry into Africa, combining world-class execution, an institutional shareholder base, and an operating model that focuses on in-country beneficiation. We look forward to building long-term value together.”

He noted that Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP. EFG Hermes and Linklaters advised Vision Invest.

“This announcement underscores the continued confidence of global and regional institutions in ARISE IIP’s ability to deliver infrastructure that drives industrialisation, enhances local value chains, and creates shared prosperity across the continent,” he stated.