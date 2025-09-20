2027: PDP Stakeholders in South Seek Credible Alternative to Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Fresh cracks are emerging within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as influential stakeholders from the South, especially in the South-west, opposed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intensify consultations to present a credible alternative candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to sources within the party, the bloc is firmly opposed to fielding candidates perceived as Tinubu sympathisers, a stance that effectively rules out figures such as Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who has maintained a cordial relationship with the President since the 2023 elections.

For these stakeholders, the PDP cannot afford to present a flagbearer whose political posture blurs the lines between the ruling APC and the opposition.

Instead, their attention is increasingly shifting to Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, an ideological frontline politician with roots in activism and business, admired for his consistency, independence, and issue-driven politics.

Sources disclosed that some of these same stakeholders were influential in the PDP’s earlier decision to open the presidential primary process, despite an initial zoning arrangement that favoured a specific region.

Their calculation, insiders explain, was to broaden the party’s options and create room for a candidate who could embody principled politics and generational renewal, which is the main hope of PDP’s comeback.

Hashim, they argue, “fits this vision. Not only has he shown capacity for grassroots mobilisation and national unity, but he also holds strong appeal among Nigeria’s new generation of voters, particularly young people who are increasingly driven by issues rather than patronage politics.”

In addition, Hashim is said to be gaining traction in Northern Nigeria, especially in the North-central region, where his ideas and political outreach are already making waves. This dual acceptance across North and South, party strategists believe, gives him an edge as a bridge builder and a credible alternative to the Tinubu political machine.

Party insiders stress that the move toward Hashim is not merely about personalities but about repositioning the PDP’s identity.

Since its 2015 electoral defeat, the party has often been accused of recycling establishment figures and lacking ideological clarity. By rallying behind a fresh, independent minded candidate, southern stakeholders believe the PDP can rekindle public trust and reassert itself as the true opposition force.

For now, consultations remain discreet, but there are clear signals that the momentum toward a new breed politician like Hashim is growing. The conversations reflect an internal push to shift the PDP away from the shadows of Tinubu’s influence and toward a more defined, reform driven future.