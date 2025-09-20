1xCup 2025: Defending Champions, Bethel Sporting, Knocked Out As Quarterfinals Begin

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Drama and excitements have continued to trail the 1XCup 2025 as both cup holders Bethel Sporting FC and runners up, Collins Edward FC, have been knocked out of this edition in the Wild Card round.

The shock exit came on Wednesday, September 17, as the Lagos-based side Collins Edward FC lost 4–1 on penalties to Vinmo Energy FA after a tense 0–0 draw at full time.

The result drew gasps from fans at the venue and confirmed once again that in Nigeria’s biggest amateur football tournament, pedigree counts for little when the whistle goes.

The champions, who were widely tipped to mount a strong defence, could not break down Vinmo Energy despite enjoying long spells of possession.

When the game went to penalties, Vinmo showed nerves of steel, converting four of their kicks, while Bethel managed just one.

It was a repeat of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations drama, where Senegal also lost their crown via a shootout.

For Bethel, the dream of back-to-back glory ended with heads bowed.

It was also a bitter experience for 2024 finalists, Collins Edwin FC, who fell 2–1 to Community Gunners FC.

The Gunners struck twice before halftime to seize control, and though Collins Edwin pulled one back in the second half, it was too little, too late.

The defeat means both finalists from last year will not feature in this year’s quarter-finals.

Emaljus FC, third-place finishers last year, kept their campaign alive with a narrow 1–0 win over Young Strikers FA.

A defensive blunder in the 59th minute handed them the only goal of the match. Having recovered from a shaky start in the group stage, Emaljus now look like dark horses for the title.

With the Wild Card battles settled, attention now turns to the quarter-finals.

Nath Boys FA will take on Emaljus FC, while Ikorodu City FA and Community Gunners FC will square up on September 23 for a place in the semi-final scheduled for September 30.

The other quarter-final fixtures on September 24 will see ISGAT take on Vinmo Energy FA just as Inspire Sports Academy and Dosu Joseph FC will lockhorns.

The final and third-place playoff are billed for October 16.

This year’s competition has already thrown up plenty of drama. Only two of last season’s top four — Nath Boys FA and Emaljus FC — remain in the hunt.

Community Gunners have emerged as surprise contenders after bouncing back from an early setback, while Vinmo Energy’s giant-killing act against the champions has put the spotlight on them.

Dosu Joseph FC also booked a dramatic passage, edging Utility Sport FC 5–4 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

Utility Sport had opened the scoring, but Dosu Joseph FC equalised from the spot and then held their nerve in the shootout to complete their turnaround from a poor start to the tournament.