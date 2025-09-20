1 Dead as Expired Ordnance Explodes at DICON in Kaduna

The Defence Industries Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON) on Saturday said an explosion occurred at its Ordnance Factory Disposal pit, killing one person and injuring others.

The Public Relations Officer of DICON , Maria Sambo, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Sambo said, “Some old storage bunkers used to store raw materials for production contained several expired materials for production which had exceeded their lifespans, including a large quantity of Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and others.”

She said DICON had earlier initiated efforts since July to ensure the controlled disposal of the expired items and successfully destroyed all the Ammonia Nitrates and the majority of other items.

“However, the unfortunate accident of the explosion occurred while specialists were concluding the destruction of the remaining quantity of the expired items at the disposal pit on Sept, 20 .

“The injured DICON staff are currently receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while the body of the deceased Personnel has been deposited at the mortuary.

“While commiserating with staff, families and friends of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery, DICON assures the general public that the unfortunate incident is under control and there is no need for panic.

” The neighbouring community is assured that DICON, as a responsible professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level, and they can go about their normal business.

“The remaining materials have been made safe, “Sambo said.

She said a board of inquiry has been instituted to unravel the immediate cause of the unfortunate incident.(NAN)