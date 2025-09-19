  • Friday, 19th September, 2025

Tinubu to Attend Wedding of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari’s Son, Nasirudeen, in Kaduna Today

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

•He’ll also pay courtesy visit to widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Friday, September 19, 2025 for Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State.

The President, according to a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will attend the wedding ceremony between Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Shehu Idris during the visit.  Nasirudeen is the son of the senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari.

President Tinubu is also billed to pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence in Kaduna.

The President will return to Abuja on the same day after the visit.

