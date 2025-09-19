Rivers: Fubara, Loyal Lawmakers Fail to Resume as Atiku, Obi Knock Tinubu

•Wike: peace has returned to Rivers, I won’t impose aides on governor

•ADC to President: you lack powers to fire, hire governors

•PANDEF hails lifting of emergency rule, welcomes Fubara’s return

•Assembly resumes sitting, to probe Ibas’ expenditures

•Tells Fubara to submit list of commissioner nominees, new budget

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Port Harcourt was in a celebratory mood yesterday following the lifting of a six-month suspension imposed on democratic institutions in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu. There was drumming, singing, and dancing around Government House, as enthusiastic residents anticipated the resumption of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, at the seat of power.

But the expected resumption of duties by the governor did not eventuate, THISDAY learnt.

Likewise, Rivers State House of Assembly resumed plenary yesterday, in full attendance, except for Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Hon. Sokari Goodboy, and Hon. Timothy O, all Fubara loyalists.

Tinubu had on March 18 declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following a political standoff between Fubara and members of the House of Assembly loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy, and the entire state legislature for six months. The president installed a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), to manage the state’s affairs.

The decision sparked widespread controversy, with critics accusing the president of breaching the constitution.

At the expiration of the six months’ suspension, Tinubu, on Tuesday, announced the lifting of the ban on democratic institutions, effective from the midnight of September 17, asking Fubara, Odu, and the Assembly to resume duties on September 18.

But former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the suspension of the governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly was illegal.

In a post on X yesterday, Atiku stated that the lifting of the suspension was not worth celebrating, maintaining that Tinubu has no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, also declared that the six-month state of emergency imposed on Rivers State was a misstep that should never have happened. Obi stated this in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday. He said the development had set a dangerous precedent in the country’s democratic process, and stressed that it was an unconstitutional act that undermined democracy.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) also condemned the cavalier manner in which Tinubu suspended and subsequently reinstated the elected governor of Rivers State, describing the action as “whimsically autocratic”.

But Wike disclosed that he recently held direct talks with Fubara, as part of efforts to strengthen peace in the oil-rich state, stressing that peace has finally returned to the state.

Atiku maintained that the lifting of the suspension was nothing to cheer about, as the suspension of the governor and the Assembly was unconstitutional when it was done six months ago and remained illegal.

He stated, “President Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers. The Rivers shenanigans only signpost the dictatorship of the Tinubu administration.”

Obi said the measure was a grave mistake that disrupted democratic governance in the oil-rich state for six months, and emphasised that it also created needless provocation and hardship for the people of Rivers State.

He stated, “The restoration of democracy in Rivers State after six months of needless disruption remains a sour side of our democracy today.

“It was a constitutional breach that will hurt our democracy for a long time. The only real mistake is the one where we end up learning nothing. True leadership requires honesty, humility, and the courage to admit and correct errors.”

While commending the residents of Rivers State for their resilience during the political crisis, Obi appealed to Fubara, members of the state legislature, and other stakeholders to embrace peace and work together for the progress of the state.

ADC, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party was dismayed by Tinubu’s attempt to disguise political brinkmanship as statesmanship, stating that the president’s action in Rivers State would define his political legacy.

According to ADC, the president’s decision to arrogate to himself the power to suspend and recall elected officials in Rivers State is whimsically autocratic and should be recognised and condemned as a threat to the country’s democracy.

The statement said, “We harbour no doubts that the situation that served as the pretext for the declaration of the state of emergency was a clear act of political contrivance that only demanded the president’s unbiased political intervention.

“Instead, the president chose to serve the will of demagogues in his government, deploying the power of the constitution to attack what he should have protected.

“For six long months, the will of the people of Rivers State was set aside. Their elected leaders were, in effect, put on suspension — not by a court of law, but by a President who himself was elected.

“Now, with the wave of a hand and the ink from his pen, the same president has decided to ‘allow’ other duly elected officials back to work, as though they were his political appointees.

“Let us be clear: governors and legislators in a democracy do not draw their legitimacy from Aso Rock. They derive it from the people who elected them.”

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body in the South-south geopolitical zone, described the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State as “the dawn of a glorious day”.

The group commended Tinubu for what it termed a bold and corrective action.

Meanwhile, Port Harcourt City, capital of Rivers State, was agog with celebration yesterday, as thousands of residents of the state stormed Government House gate, along Azikiwe Road, hoping to be addressed by Fubara.

Beyond the celebration, members of the House of Assembly resumed plenary.

During the plenary, the Assembly resolved to write the governor requesting him to forward the list of commissioner nominees for screening and confirmation

The resolution followed a motion brought before the house by House Leader, Major Jack, and nine others, to set legislative agenda for the state legislature for the remaining third session of the 10th Assembly

Jack, while making his submission, also urged the house to write the governor to forward the appropriation law to the Assembly. He further moved that the house should direct a probe of the six months’ expenditure of the state during the emergency rule.

Jack said one of the gains of the emergency rule was the successful conduct of local government elections on August 30, which produced chairmen and councillors of the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said the Assembly was aware that the Rivers State Executive Council needed to be fully constituted in line with the provisions of the constitution and the terms of the peace talks that preceded the lifting of the emergency rule.

The house leader said there was a need to synergise with the governor towards setting out a financial plan or budget that will reflect the current yearnings of the people of the state knowing fully well that the governor and the Assembly never sighted and made no input to the budget implemented during the emergency rule.

He stated that several contracts were awarded and funds were spent from the Consolidated Revenue Account of the State during the emergency rule by the outgone administrator and there was a need to come up with a true picture of what transpired.

Presenting the motion, Jack stated, “Knowing that the Third Session of the 10th Assembly commenced in June 2025, but legislative business was adversely affected by the emergency rule and there is still no legislative agenda for making of laws and oversight functions to address the current realities for the remaining part of this session.”

He appreciated Tinubu for restoring democratic institutions in the state, declaring that the house would continue to abide by all the terms of the peace parley and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of peace and good governance of Rivers State.

Jack assured that the house would work with the governor to ascertain what transpired in the last six months with regard to award of contracts and expenditure from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

Receiving the motion for action, Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, agreed that the Assembly would write the governor to forward names of commissioner nominees and make plans to submit an appropriation bill for approval.

The house later adjourned plenary to Monday, September 22.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued on Thursday and signed by its highest-ranking officers, PANDEF welcomed the official end of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The statement was jointly signed by King Alfred Diette-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass and Co-Chairman of PANDEF’s Board of Trustees; former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, also Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Dr. Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; and Beks Dagogo-Jack, the group’s National Secretary.

Their collective endorsement signalled a renewed regional backing for the leadership of Fubara, and underscored the forum’s broader mission of advocating for equity, justice, and good governance in the Niger Delta.

The group praised Tinubu for his decision to restore democratic governance in the state, stating that “light has returned” to a people who had been subjected to “dark days”.

PANDEF expressed joy at the return of Fubara to his constitutional role as the elected leader of the state, and extended similar commendation to Odu, the speaker, and members of the House of Assembly, who were all affected by the suspension of democratic institutions.

The statement read, “We welcome Governor Fubara back to his elected mandate and salute his unwavering perseverance and faith in the divine will of Almighty God.

“To the political leaders and people of Rivers State, who were the true victims of the dark days, we say this: light has returned, and a new glorious dawn has come.”

The forum called for unity and reconciliation across political divides in the state, urging all stakeholders to put aside bitterness and focus on rebuilding trust, governance, and progress.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, Wike stressed that his conversation with Fubara underscored a commitment by both sides to put the prolonged political rift behind them and focus on stability.

“As I speak to you, as of yesterday, I spoke to Governor Fubara. I told him I was leaving that night to come back, and he told me he was leaving this morning,” Wike said.

“So, I can tell you that, by the grace of God, peace has returned. And look at what the Assembly did today to set the tone, you can see peace; you can see we are prepared, for the interest of the state. Let’s move forward,” he added.

Asked who initiated the call, Wike brushed it aside, and said what mattered was not who reached out first but the fact that peace had been restored.

The former Rivers State governor also dismissed speculations that he planned to influence Fubara’s next cabinet, pledging to give his successor a free hand.

He stated, “I cannot go and impose anything on the governor. Why would I impose anything on the governor? Assuming I go to the governor and say, ‘I want this,’ will the state collapse? I will not suggest commissioners for the governor. I have no candidate, and I will not.”