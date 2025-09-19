Lagos Gov’s Wife Launches Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Segun James

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday launched the Measles Rubella Vaccination (MRV) campaign, calling on parents, guardians, and community leaders to ensure that every eligible child is immunised.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu described the campaign as a reflection of the state government’s determination to safeguard the future of children and protect generations yet unborn from preventable diseases.

She recalled that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu had on August 18, 2025, approved counterpart funding for the campaign, underscoring his unwavering commitment to child health and the strengthening of the state’s healthcare system.

“This action by the governor is not only a testament to his passion for child health but also a reflection of the state government’s resolve to eliminate preventable diseases,” she said.

The initiative, championed under the Governor’s Spouses Forum Initiative with strong backing from the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS), was described by the wife of the Lagos State governor as a collective social responsibility.

She warned about the dangers of measles and rubella, which are highly contagious and capable of causing blindness, brain damage, deafness, birth defects, or even death. She explained that the MR vaccine provides dual protection, saves lives, reduces hospital costs, and enhances the quality of life for children.

“The vaccine targets children between nine months and 14 years. Two doses provide up to 85 percent immunity. While mild reactions such as fever or rash may occur, serious side effects are extremely rare. The benefits far outweigh any temporary discomfort,” she emphasised.

The Dr. Sanwo-Olu assured parents that the vaccines would be free, safe, and available in all government health facilities and schools across Lagos State from January 2026. She also appealed to school authorities to cooperate fully to ensure no child is left behind.

The highpoint of the event was the inauguration of prominent traditional rulers and religious leaders as Vaccination Ambassadors, including the Oba of Lagos, the Oniru of Iruland, the Onigando of Igando, the paramount ruler of Igbogbo, the Oniba of Iba, the Bale of Marine Beach, the Chief Imam of Lagos, the Lagos Chairman of CAN, the Iya Oloja General, and the Eze Ndigbo, among others.

“When culture, tradition, and science work together, progress is inevitable. With the voices of our royal fathers and community leaders joining the call, we are confident that acceptance of the vaccine will increase and hesitancy will diminish,” she said.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu called on parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, health workers, and civil society organisations to mobilise children for vaccination.

“The Lagos State Government has done its part by making this vaccine accessible and free. Now, we must do ours by ensuring that no child is left unprotected. Together, let us say YES to vaccination, YES to a healthier Lagos, and YES to the future of our children,” she declared.

Giving an overview of the campaign, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha, noted that the state’s dense population and high mobility make it particularly vulnerable to outbreaks, hence the urgency of the MRV campaign.

He assured the people that the vaccine, which has been used globally for over five decades, remains safe and effective, preventing millions of deaths worldwide. Vaccination in Lagos, he said, would be conducted in schools, Primary Healthcare Centres, religious institutions, and through mobile outreach teams.

Dr. Mustapha stressed that the campaign aligns with the World Health Organization (WHO) global elimination goals for measles and rubella, as well as Nigeria’s national strategy to reduce childhood mortality.

He called for the cooperation of parents, caregivers, schools, and community leaders to achieve high coverage and protect Lagos children.