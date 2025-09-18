UNICEF: We’ll Continue to Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiatives

•Shettima: President has redefined concept of modern leadership in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





As United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) pledges continued support and partnership in the actualisation of programmes under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Vice President Kashim Shettima says the move is a step in the right direction, stressing that Tinubu has redefined the concept of modern leadership in Nigeria.

Commenting on the administration’s vigour in pursuing legacy projects in health, nutrition, human capital development, and related fields, Shettima said the government was committed to working with UNICEF and other development agencies to advance the “laudable initiatives” of the federal government, such as Nutrition 774 Initiative, Economic and Financial Inclusion, and Nutrition Intervention Fund.

The vice president spoke Wednesday at State House, Abuja, when he played host to a delegation from UNICEF Nigeria, led by the country representative, Ms Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef.

Shettima said the country was blessed with a dedicated and committed leader in Tinubu.

He stated that the president was determined to invest in the youth and in the overall transformation of the education sector, saying in UNICEF, Nigeria has a worthy partner in progress to actualise its goals.

Shettima stated, “President Bola Tinubu is a man of courage and conviction and he is doing everything possible to redefine the concept of modern leadership in Nigeria.

“We are on the cusp of regenerating our economy and rebuilding this nation. The gains of our reforms are manifesting by the day, the inflationary trend is on the decline and by the end of the year, the economy will further stabilize for all to see.”

While acknowledging the relationship between Nigeria and UNICEF over the years, the vice president said, “We have worked with your colleagues on different programmes across the country in the past and I believe that your coming will bring on board new experience, exposure and the capacity for value addition to what we are doing.”

Earlier, Abdelatef acknowledged Shettima’s dedicated leadership, strong voice, and disposition in supporting humanitarian causes in Nigeria and beyond, describing him as a global citizen.

She assured the vice president of UNICEF’s unrelenting commitment and alignment to the priorities of the administration of Tinubu, particularly its programmes on nutrition, human capital development, and education of the girl child, among others.

The UNICEF country representative commended the administration’s interventions, such as Nutrition 774 Initiative, Nutrition Intervention Fund, and Nutrition Bill, statng that the government’s vision is clear and the mission is realisable.