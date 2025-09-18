  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

Razzl Brand Ignites South-East Market with Vibrant Launch in Aba

The commercial hub of Aba recently buzzed with excitement as Ultimum Limited officially launched its bold and exciting Razzl brand into the South-East and South-South markets of Nigeria.

The vibrant trade launch signals the company’s commitment to market expansion and creating new opportunities for partners and consumers across Nigeria.

The event drew a diverse crowd of stakeholders, from major distributors to wholesalers and retailers, all eager to experience the Razzl brand firsthand. The launch was a colourful showcase of the Razzl personality, brought to life with information, music, entertainment, and interactive displays.

“Our move into Aba is a deliberate step to be closer to our consumers and trade partners,” said Austin Ufomba, Managing Director of Ultimum Limited. This region’s entrepreneurial drive and commercial strength make it a natural home for Razzl. “We’re not just producing here; we’re investing in jobs, empowering local suppliers, and giving consumers a soft drink brand that delivers bold flavours and exciting experiences.”

A leading wholesaler from Ariaria Market, Emeka Okafor welcomed the move.

“What we have seen today with Razzl is a brand that understands us,”he said. “Their investment in Aba gives us confidence that supply will be steady and quality will be top-notch.”

