Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mediates in Soludo, Ekwunife Feud

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has intervened in the unsettling verbal tirades between the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, and All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Governor Chukwuma Soludo would be held responsible for allegedly instigating the repugnant campaign of slander against his political opponents in the state.

In a statement issued by Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group called for immediate cessation of the disreputable conduct and demanded a resumption of issue-based political campaigns ahead of the Anambra State governorship elections scheduled for November 9.

Isiguzoro said, “Without hesitation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly holds Governor Soludo accountable for instigating this repugnant campaign of slander against his political adversaries.

“It is our duty to urge him to refrain from resorting to derogatory slogans and mockery, which undermine the very fabric of decency that should underpin political discourse.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the indignation felt by the Igbo was profound, as the respected political figures staggered embarrassingly into the public sphere, engaged in a sordid display of politicking that was captivating for all the wrong reasons.

According to Isiguzoro, “The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, hereby issues a stern rebuke against the abhorrent politicking, divisive rhetoric, and shameless propaganda currently orchestrated by the Anambra gubernatorial candidates.

“We call for immediate cessation of this disreputable conduct and demand a resumption of issue-based political campaigns as we approach the Anambra State Governorship Elections on November 9, 2025”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels compelled by its foundational mission to address the unsettling behaviour exhibited by prominent political figures, specifically targeting the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate and current Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo; his wife, Nnonye Soludo; the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy gubernatorial candidate, Iyom Uche Ekwunife; and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Evangelist Nicholas Ukachukwu.

“This distressing trend of engendering hate speech and broadcasting calumnies not only tarnishes the collective image of the Igbo nation but also represents a significant departure from the hallmark of dignity and respect that our people are known for.”

While Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it remained politically neutral in the forthcoming elections, and did not endorse any particular candidate, it stated that should Soludo, his wife, Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Ekwunife, persist in their unscrupulous campaign tactics, the organisation would be compelled to advocate for a neutral governorship candidate in the election as a drastic measure to quell the spectacle.