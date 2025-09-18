Oborevwori Commends DEPOWA’s Humanitarian Drive

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has showered praises on the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) for its humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting widows and children of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

He pledged his administration’s full support for the association’s programmes.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while receiving the President of DEPOWA, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, and her delegation at the Government House in Asaba.

He described Mrs. Musa as a proud daughter of Delta State, recalling his long-standing relationship with thMusa’s family.

Oborevwori expressed delight that she chose Asaba as the venue for DEPOWA’s empowerment seminar for widows drawn from Delta, Edo, Anambra, and Enugu States.

He said, “It is my great pleasure to welcome you home.”

“Your commitment to uplifting the families of our fallen heroes is deeply commendable. As a government, we are proud to be associated with initiatives that give hope, skills, and opportunities to widows, helping them to build sustainable livelihoods.”

Oborevwori noted that his administration had only last month empowered 10,000 widows across Delta State through skills training, financial grants to enable them to start small-scale businesses, and free access to medical care.

He stressed that the sacrifices of fallen heroes must never be forgotten, adding that the state would continue to champion causes that secure a brighter future for their families.

Mrs. Musa had told the governor that DEPOWA was a coalition of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA), and Police Officers Wives Association (POWA).

She said that the group, which was founded to support members whose spouses were often away on national duty, has evolved into a platform for humanitarian and development services, with widows and orphans of fallen heroes as its main beneficiaries.

Highlighting their ongoing training seminar for widows, she said the programme was designed to provide emotional support, empowerment opportunities, and financial literacy for participants, while easing the pain of grief and loss.

The chairperson also announced the establishment of the DEPOWA Future Leadership Academy in Abuja, set for inauguration in September 2026, which will provide automatic scholarships for children of fallen heroes as a lasting tribute to their parents’ sacrifices.

“Your Excellency, we are profoundly grateful for your impactful youth and women empowerment initiatives, which align with our vision. With the DEPOWA Future Leadership Academy, we hope to build a living legacy for generations to come,” she said.

The visit, Mrs. Musa noted, was part of DEPOWA’s ongoing ‘Thank You Campaign’, a national initiative to celebrate and support Nigeria’s Armed Forces and Police personnel for their selfless service to the country.