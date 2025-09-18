NIN Registration: NIMC Assures Nigerians of Better Service Delivery

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Director General/CEO of Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote has assured Nigerian that the National Identification Number (NIN) would only get better as all the challenges in the process are addressed.

The DG gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja at the capacity building event for staff in some of the state offices.

Coker-Odusote, who said the Commission was presently undertaking the training of its entire workforce said Nigerians should expect the best from them after the training.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Training and Development, Olufunmilola Opesanwo, the DG told the trainees that: “it gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this important training programme, organized in partnership with our trusted facilitator, Toppy Integrated Limited.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to building a workforce that is not only efficient but also deeply rooted in the values of professional customer service, ethical practices, and organizational excellence.

“As custodians of Nigeria’s identity management system, we understand that our success depends not only on technology and processes, but also on the integrity, competence, and dedication of our people.

“Over the course of this programme, you will be equipped with skills and insights that will strengthen your capacity to serve Nigerians with greater efficiency, empathy, and accountability.

“We encourage you to actively participate, share experiences, and translate the knowledge gained here into practical action in your respective roles.

“Let me also acknowledge the efforts of Toppy Integrated Limited for anchoring this training. Their expertise and professionalism give us confidence that the objectives of this programme will be fully achieved.

“Together, let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our shared vision: a world-class identity management system driven by excellence, ethics, and service to the Nigerian people.”

On his part, one of the facilitators, Dr. Ibrahim Gaddafi noted that: “The aim of this training is to build the capacity of NIMC staff on customer relations. The last time capacity training of this nature was organized for staff was 12 years ago.”

He added that: “We know that NIMC is the number one agency that manages database of Nigerians. The reason many Nigerians have not registered for NIN is the way they interact or the kind of perceived interactions they have with NIMC staff at registration centres. That was why this training was organized to increase the number of Nigerians on NIMC data base.

“The hallmark of customer service is customer satisfaction and one of the ways to achieve this is through operational efficiency. This begins with the way we attend to our customers; in this case those who want to register for NIN. Some may be aggressive, but we have a responsibility as professionals to calm them down and attend to them in professional and efficient manner.”

Gaddafi said: “My expectations from the participants is that we want them to go back to their respective states and train their colleagues and third party that assist them in registering Nigerians.”