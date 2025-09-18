  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

NAHCON Announces Shakeup, Elevates Alidu Shutti as Director of Administration

Featured | 5 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has announced a shakeup in its workforce with immediate effect as the Commission’s boards approved the appointment of Alhaji Alidu Shutti as the new Director of Administration.

A statement issued by the NAHCON signed by its Deputy Director, Information, Fatima Sanda Usara, and made available to THISDAY in Ilorin yesterday, said, “The decision arose from the resolutions of NAHCON Board at its 14th sitting, held between 26th and 27th August, 2025”.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, however said the agency is committed to effective reforms.

Part of the statement read: “NAHCON will continue to introduce other reforms for enhanced productivity.

“The Commission’s executive arm has effected the reposting of pool officers back to their respective ministries, departments and agencies with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the affected officers were issued with letters on Thursday, 4th September, 2025.

“The Board’s decision was taken primarily to eliminate redundancy and reposition the Commission for enhanced effective and efficient service delivery.

“This step was also taken to motivate staff towards higher performance”.

The statement added, “To support the ongoing reforms, the Board approved the promotion of some deserving officers.

“It also approved capacity-building programmes for the entire staff aimed at equipping employees with requisite skills to achieve the organisational objectives of the Commission.”

