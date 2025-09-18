Lifeline for Yakubu Gowon Stadium as Monimichelle Begins Rehabilitation Work

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt will soon regain its allure as one of the most treasured sports facilities in the country following Rivers State Government’s decision to award the rehabilitation and upgrade of its facilities to an indigenous contracting firm, the Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited.

Formerly known as The Liberation Stadium, the edifice located in the Elekahia part of the Garden City, has been in deplorable state, making it impossible for any meaningful sports event to take place at the place.

The outgoing Sole Administrator of the state, AVM Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd) was reported to be determined to leave something for Rivers People to remember him by refurbishing the sports facility. This perhaps was why he contracted one of the best sports facility experts in the country to handle the project.

In a letter dated August 29, 2025 and signed on behalf of Rivers State Government by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Emmanuel Ndah JP, the Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited was expected to undertake the “renovation and up-grading of the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium at Elekahia, Port Harcourt.”

Managing Director/ CEO of the Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe, confirmed at the weekend that his company has been contracted by the Rivers State Government for the renovation and upgrade of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, stressing that he has already mobilised to site and begin work even before his company gets first tranche of payment.

“I am happy that our outfit, the Monimichelle Group, has been awarded the task of renovating and up-grading of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia by the Rivers State Government and we are going to bring our wealth of experience as the foremost sports facility construction company in Nigeria and Africa to bear on the project,” an excited Egbe gushed at the weekend.

Known for his due diligence and attention to details, Egbe, said his outfit would give attention to every facet of the stadium which is at a deplorable situation, adding “no stone would be left unturned” in order to raise the standard of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

“ As you well know, we have executed every project undertaken by us with precision by adhering strictly to FIFA and CAF standards,” Egbe further said.

“These standards ensure that the pitches meet global specifications for safety, playability, and durability, making them suitable for hosting elite competitions and nurturing grassroots talents.”

The Monimichelle Group CEO insisted that he’s not worried by the eight months deadline given to him to complete the project.

“We are already on site and I believe the Rivers State Government would soon fulfil its obligation towards the renovation and upgrade of the facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” he noted.

“I don’t envisage any problem on this project at all since governance is a continuum even with Rivers State awaiting the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following the six-month emergency rule in the state under the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas that is ending today,” Egbe concluded.