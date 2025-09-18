  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

Lifeline for Yakubu Gowon Stadium as Monimichelle Begins Rehabilitation Work

Featured | 1 hour ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

The Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt will soon regain its allure as one of the most treasured sports facilities in the country following Rivers State Government’s decision to award the rehabilitation and upgrade of its facilities to an indigenous contracting firm, the Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited.

Formerly known as The Liberation Stadium, the edifice located in the Elekahia part of the Garden City, has been in deplorable state, making it impossible for any meaningful sports event to take place at the place.

The outgoing Sole Administrator of the state, AVM Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd) was reported to be determined  to leave something for Rivers People to remember him by refurbishing the sports facility. This perhaps was why he contracted one of the best sports facility experts in the country to handle the project.

In a letter dated August 29, 2025 and signed on behalf of Rivers State Government by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Emmanuel Ndah JP,  the Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited was expected  to undertake the “renovation  and up-grading  of the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium at Elekahia, Port Harcourt.”

Managing Director/ CEO of the Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe, confirmed at the weekend that his company has been contracted  by the Rivers State Government  for the renovation and upgrade  of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, stressing that he has already mobilised  to site and begin work even before his company gets first tranche of payment.

“I am  happy  that our outfit, the Monimichelle Group, has been awarded the task  of renovating and up-grading of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in  Elekahia  by the Rivers State Government  and  we are going to bring  our  wealth of experience  as the foremost sports facility construction company in Nigeria and Africa to bear on the  project,” an excited Egbe gushed at the weekend.

Known for his due diligence  and attention to details, Egbe,  said his outfit would give attention  to every facet  of the stadium which  is at a deplorable  situation, adding  “no stone would be left unturned” in order to raise the standard  of the  Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

“ As you well know,  we have executed  every project undertaken by us with precision by  adhering strictly to FIFA and CAF standards,” Egbe further said. 

“These standards ensure that the pitches meet global specifications for safety, playability, and durability, making them suitable for hosting elite competitions and nurturing grassroots talents.”

The Monimichelle Group CEO insisted that he’s not worried by the eight months deadline given to him to complete  the project.

“We are already on site  and I believe  the Rivers State Government  would soon fulfil its obligation  towards the renovation and upgrade of the facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” he noted.

“I don’t envisage any problem on this  project  at all  since governance is a continuum even  with  Rivers State awaiting the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following the six-month emergency rule in the state under the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas that is ending today,” Egbe concluded.

