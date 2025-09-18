Edo Indigene Poisoned in Burkina Faso Rescued

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State Migration Agency, yesterday in Benin City, disclosed how it rescued one Godstime Uwoghiren, who was poisoned in Burkina Faso.

Uwoghiren was said to have been poisoned by his close friends and had been battling ill health in the past three years of his stay in that country.

His rescue and return to Nigeria weree said to have been facilitated by the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, after his case was reported to thNigeriannia embassy in Ouagadougou.

The Director-General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Lucky Agazumah, said information about Godstime’s ordeal in Burkina Faso was received four months ago,, and Governor Okpebholo swung into action.

Agazumah said the investigation showed that Godstime was poisoned by his friends, who got jealous because he bought a motorcycle.

Adding that the governor’s intervention prevented him from dying.

Agazumah cautioned Edo residents to avoid being lured to slavery during the yuletide season by Nigerians living fake lives abroad.

According to him, “Thank Governor Okpebholo, who has proved humanity to the world.

“The governor was told that Mr. Godstime was paralysed and cannot walk, and that he was poisoned allegedlybecauset he bought a motorcycle.

“His friends were jealous,, and they poisoned him. One of his sisters tried to sabotage our efforts for the past four months.

“The family earlier rejected our effort to rescue him. We were told his parents were angry that he had not sent them money to do farm work.

“If not that Governor Okpebholo swung into action, this young man would have died,, and nobody would know about it.”

Meanwhile, Godstime’s mother, Susan, said he learnt how to drive a truck before he travelled to Burkina Faso.