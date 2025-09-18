All On Invests $1.5m in Hinckley E-Waste Recycling to Advance Battery Circularity in Nigeria

Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited, a leading e-waste recycling company in Nigeria, has secured a strategic equity investment of US$1.5 million from All On, an impact investment company committed to accelerating access to clean energy in Nigeria.

This milestone investment will enable Hinckley to establish state-of-the-art Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Reuse as well as Used Lead Acid Battery Recycling facilities, the first of their kind in Nigeria. These facilities will address the growing global demand for solar batteries and the urgent need to manage electronic waste sustainably.

The investment aligns with insights from the “Market Research on the Circular Economy of the Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria”, a report sponsored by All On. The report highlighted the environmental and health risks posed by improper disposal of solar components such as lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries and emphasized the need for commercially driven recycling initiatives to support a circular economy.

“As Nigeria’s clean energy sector expands, so does the volume of electronic waste,” said the CEO of All On, Caroline Eboumbou,. “Our investment in Hinckley is a direct response to the findings of our circular economy research and reflects our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that supports local value creation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.”

The Investment Manager at All On, Oluseye Bassir, added: “Hinckley’s model addresses both the environmental hazards of e-waste and the economic opportunity in recycling. This investment will help ensure that mass adoption of renewable energy systems will not create serious pollution problems caused by poor disposal of batteries and other e-waste in Nigeria. This will help make the sector more sustainable.”

Beyond environmental impact, the project is also expected to reduce the cost of solar products, generate employment, and foster ecosystem development in Nigeria’s clean energy and recycling sectors.

The CEO at Hinckley Ewaste Recycling, Adrian Clews, added: “Through this investment, we aim to strengthen our commitment to both environmental care and livelihood enhancement—shifting informal e-waste collection into organised systems and building recycling facilities that comply with global standards. Our goal is to manage Nigeria’s growing and increasingly complex e-waste stream safely, responsibly, and sustainably.

“At Hinckley, we recognise that enhancing e-waste recycling infrastructure could significantly reduce health and environmental risks and support the thousands of men and women who currently work in the waste collection sector.”

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions.

Hinckley E-waste Recycling Ltd. is a socially responsible recycler of e-waste in Nigeria. The company’s mission is to reduce environmental degradation caused by informal recycling of electronics and safeguard those affected by e-waste pollution.

Hinckley was the first government approved e-waste recycler in Nigeria, permitted by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency of Nigeria (NESREA), Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and a member of the E-waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (EPRON) and the Alliance for Responsible Battery Recycling (ARBR).