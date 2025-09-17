UBA to Host Leaders at UNGA, Launches Whitepaper on Unlocking Africa’s Potential

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc said all is set to make a bold statement on the global stage as it will be gathering world leaders, policymakers, and investors and other private sector players at the forthcoming 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UBA Group said it has mapped out series of engaging activities to spotlight Africa’s opportunities and foster high-level dialogue with global leaders towards boosting the continent’s potential.

A key part of the event, will be the UBA’s unveiling of a ground-breaking whitepaper that presents actionable strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, as part of the bank’s mission to drive sustainable growth across the continent.

The whitepaper, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a leading African financial institution at UNGA, titled, ‘Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth’, will highlight opportunities in trade, infrastructure, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, emphasised the strategic importance of these dialogues, explained that over the past few years, UBA has become an active leader in conversations and activities that will drive tangible investments to the continent.

“These conversations are fundamentally different from previous discussions because they will be followed by feasible and actionable decisions. UBA will actively work to implement these outcomes for the benefit of the continent, as committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability,” Elumelu noted.

Continuing, he said, “’The United Nations General Assembly is the largest and most official gathering of world leaders, and we cannot let such an opportunity pass without major African players like UBA taking centre stage to bring these leaders together and showcase Africa’s potential.”

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who remarked on the upcoming event, especially the whitepaper’s significance, stressed the need for more private organizations and players to demonstrate their commitment to the continent’s development through concrete action and proven capabilities.