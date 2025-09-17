INEC Warns Against Fake Recruitment Advert

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned the public against a fake advertorial currently circulating on social media.

The fake advertorial claimed that the commission was recruiting for various positions and directing applicants to a fraudulent portal, www.inecrecruitment.com.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said the commission was not conducting any general recruitment exercise.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake advertorial currently circulating on social media, giving the impression that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is recruiting for various positions.

“The impostor behind this illicit recruitment exercise also asked would-be respondents to log on to an equally fake portal – www.inecrecruitment.com to complete their applications. But INEC does not have any such portal.

“The commission hereby calls on the public to disregard this fraudulent call for applications. The commission is not recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements.”

However, in preparation for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election, INEC has officially launched its dedicated online portal for recruiting ad hoc staff.

The initiative demonstrated the commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections and encouraged eligible Nigerians to apply for temporary roles essential to ensuring a smooth electoral process.

The commission said vacancies are available for Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs I, II, III), as well as Registration Area Technical Support (RATECHs) and Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers, with each position having specific eligibility criteria, including public servants, corps members, ICT professionals and staff of host schools.

The electoral body explained that all applications must be submitted exclusively through its official recruitment portal, www.pres.inecnigeria.org, stressing that only entries received through this channel would be considered.

The commission reiterated its commitment to transparency and inclusivity and urged qualified Nigerians to seize this opportunity while cautioning the public to ignore fraudulent messages that could mislead unsuspecting applicants.

It said participation in the official recruitment is strictly for the ad hoc positions needed for the Anambra governorship election.