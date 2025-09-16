Edo Police to Discipline Officers for Extortion, Recovers N300,000

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Police Command on Monday said it has recovered N300,000 extorted from a furniture maker by the officers attached to the Oba Market Area Command, Benin City.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Moses Yamu.

Yamu also said that the officers involved have been detained and would face disciplinary procedures in accordance with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken decisive action following a video circulated on social media by an influencer in Edo State alleging the extortion of the sum N300,000 from a furniture maker by some officers attached to Oba Market Area Command, Benin City.

“The officers involved have been promptly identified, the money has been fully recovered and returned to the victim, while the said officers have been detained and are to face disciplinary procedures in accordance with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In addition, stern administrative measures have been taken against the Oba Market Area Command to ensure professionalism, discipline, and respect for the rights of citizens in the discharge of their duties.”

He said the Command under Monday Agbonika as Commissioner of Police, urges members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct by officers and men of the command to the Public Complaints Bureau or the Complaints Response Unit through 08150999335 and 08100389992.

“The Command assures the good people of Edo State that it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in service delivery.

The Edo State Police Command also appreciates the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, AIG Salman Dogo, for his unwavering support in entrenching accountable and transparent policing in the zone”, he added.