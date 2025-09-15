Nwoye Decries Dilapidation of Major Road in Anambra North

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone, Tony Nwoye, has conducted an on-the-spot assessment of a major road in the zone, decrying its dilapidated state.

The senator, who led some stakeholders through the stretch road last Saturday, called on both President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to urgently come to the aid of the people of the area, to ameliorate their plight by commencing construction of the major road.

The long stretch of road, Onitsha-333 Junction-Nkwelle-Aguleri-Ayamelum-Adanroad, is known to connect seven local government areas in Anambra State and is a major link to Enugu State. The road is also known to be the shortest link to Abuja from Anambra State, but has long remained deplorable despite Senate intervention.

Nwoye, during the inspection, lamented that: “This all-important federal road needs to be urgently fixed by the Ministry of Works because the road is completely cut off, impassable, and in the most horrible condition.

“The people of Ayamelum and commuters in seven LGAs in Anambra North cannot access their residences and farmlands because the road is completely cut off and not motorable.”

The senator said he had made all the necessary contacts for the reconstruction of the road, including a motion on the floor of the Senate in 2023.

According to him, “The Senate passed a motion on July 2023 vide a motion by me for urgent rehabilitation and construction of this road, and I had interfaced with the Ministry of Works via letters and personal visits for completion of procurement/ award and execution of this road that had received approval( no objection).”

He appealed passionately to the Minister of Works and President Bola Tinubu for their urgent intervention for the rehabilitation and repairs of the road.