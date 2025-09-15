Adeleke Reviews State Policies at Exco Meeting, Issues Further Directives to MDAs

– Osun student leaders: Adeleke has surpasses APC’s 12-year records under three years

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State at the weekend presided over the State Executive Council meeting during which critical state policies were reviewed and implementation directives issued to ministries and agencies.

The meeting which dragged late into the night appraised developments within each sector and appreciated the many endorsements and commendations the administration has been receiving from all cadres of Osun society.

Meanwhile, in a related development, student leaders from across higher institutions in Osun State on Saturday overwhelmingly endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office, declaring the governor has surpassed the 12-year governance records of the APC in less than three years.

Inside a fully packed Banquet Hall of the Government House, student leaders of NANS structures and the National Association of Osun Students (NAOS) appraised the Adeleke administration with high scores in terms of delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

While presiding over the State Executive Council, Governor Adeleke said: “We must congratulate ourselves on the series of endorsement and approval rallies and declarations from various interest groups in the state. Our job performance rating is at a very high level and our government is rated very high by all categories of Osun people”, the governor told cabinet members in his address.

While urging cabinet members not to relent in the delivery of democratic dividends, the governor said “despite the challenges facing us, we are fulfilling our obligations especially in critical areas of governance.”

The governor further said the ministry of works is working hard to deliver on schedule the ongoing infra projects, noting the administration is speeding up the execution of the Ilesa dualization, the Ile Ife flyover bridge, the Oke Fia/Lameco flyover bridges, the Iwo dualisation among others.

On the State Electricity Market law passed by the House of Assembly, the Governor directed the Commissioner for Energy to develop an implementation plan which should include seeking supportive assistance from the National Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He further instructed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take action on the ugly development at Ipetumodu where the king was recently jailed in the US.

For the Ministry of Science and Innovations, the governor urged the fast tracking of implementation plans and timelines for the two major policies recently endorsed namely the State ICT policy and the State Tech Innovation policy.

While commending the ministry on the recently unveiled Imole Wifi Initiative, he charged the Ministry of Science and Tech to develop a state road map for the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology.

For the Ministry of Agriculture, the governor requested urgent actions for the full implementation of the Statewide Youth Agropreneurship project which was launched at Oriade, directing that ministry should dust its plan and ensure the programme commences across all local governments in the state.

On sports development, Governor Adeleke called for urgent actions on the bills for the establishment of Osun Sport Commission, the Police Trust Fund and Osun Sports Development Fund, directing a closer interface with the State Assembly to fast track the processing of the bills.

The governor spoke further at the meeting: “Ahead of the resolution of the local government crisis, we must as a government encourage members of ALGON to create a development agenda for their respective local governments.

“Each local government must have a developmental document which will flow from the state development agenda. The Chief of Staff with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should interface with ALGON to make this initiative a reality.

“We must review the workings of the Imole Youth Corps for quality assurance. Posted Imole corps members must be monitored to deliver on the goals of the scheme.

“Council members should take note of our huge success in the climate change sector. Our many initiatives are gaining attention from other states, the federal government, the international agencies and groups. Our ultimate goal is to generate grants and donor support from several willing donor groups.

“As we move towards the election period, we need statistics and data on our performance and various sectors of the state economy. We should start to generate our governance data. The agency in charge of statistics and data in the state should sit up. The agency in question must work in line with modern best practices”, the governor noted.

After exhaustive debates, the council approved the governor’s address as its resolutions and set up a high-powered committee to urgently address the issue of manpower requirements within the health and the education sectors.

The Council also approved the elevation of some minor chiefs to part II Chiefs and also approved the appointment of Prince Adeleke Saheed Adeyemi as Olokusa of Okusa in Egbedore Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), Osun Axis, Comrade Ayobami Solomon Abel, who warmly commended the governor and his team for passionate dedication to state development noted that even blind men and women can see the good work of the Adeleke administration across Osun State.

“As a student body, we are not here for praise singing. We are only here to acknowledge your good work as a governor. The people of Osun are feeling the very positive impacts of your administration.

“Your dedication to the service of your people is second to none. I declare here today that your administration has performed far better than the 12 years of the previous APC government. That is a fact that is self-evident across Osun today”, the NANS leader affirmed.

Corroborating the assertions by the NANS leader, Comrade Adedibu Mustafa Akinsumbo, the President of the National Association of Osun State Students, National Headquarters, listed sectoral achievements in agriculture, education, health, workers welfare, infrastructure, sports, rural development, cooperative empowerment, asserting that Osun is witnessing unprecedented development within less than three years under governor Adeleke.

“Across Osun State, the good work of Mr. Governor is acknowledged by all sectors of the society. The workers rallied and endorsed you for a second term. The farmers approved you for a second term. The artisans, market men and women said you deserve continuation to continue the good work

“You earned those endorsements because of your exceptional performance despite threats and intimidation. You have set a high standard of governance. We, your children, appreciate you and your love for the people and we pledge to stand by you and your party now and in the future”, Comrade Adedibu affirmed

The student leaders in constant singing and aluta theatrics chorused: “Adeleke, ma ba sere lo, ise re ma ntewa lorun o, Adeleke, ma ba sere lo. (Adeleke, continue your good work. We are satisfied with your governance.”

Responding, Governor Adeleke who expressed appreciation for the appraisal from the student leaders said recent endorsements from various strata of Osun society has further emboldened and empowered him to break new grounds in governance delivery.

“We hope some failed opposition aspirants can see what Osun people are seeing and acknowledging. We hope those aspirants who failed their people when they had the opportunity can accept their past failures and surrender to the wish of Osun people for Imole continuity.

“We have gotten so many endorsements from Osun people. In the last few weeks, key groups have shown love and approvals. Eniyan and Olorun laso min (People and God are my support base). On behalf of my team and government, we thank the workers, farmers, leaders of thought, artisans, market leaders, students and youths for appreciating and acknowledging our contributions to state development.

“We will do more for the people by God and man. I hereby approve two coastal buses for NANS and NAOS as well as technical assessment on all campus internal roads. The issue of bursary is to receive urgent attention as I would strengthen the office of student affairs in my office.

“To all students and leaders on Osun campuses, we will not take your support for granted. In the nearest future, I hope to score extra plus A from the present A rating you have given me”, the governor declared to the aluta chanting of the students leaders.