2027: Prominent Kwara South APC Leaders Rally Support for Tinubu’s Reelection Bid 

– Seeks unity and development

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2027, prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State at the weekend converged at Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state to rally support for the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The leaders were drawn from the seven local government councils that make up the senatorial district of the state.

Among the leaders in attendance include Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru, the Convener of the summit and chairman of National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Mr. Biodun Ajiboye, former chairman of APC, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), Chief James Ayeni, Hon. Rasaq Owolabi, formrr commissioner for Communications, Hon. Kayode Towoju, former Commissioner for Information, Hon. Ben Duntoye and leaders of APC from all the seven local government councils in the senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the roundtable conference and Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Mr. Ajiboye said that, President Tinubu has done a great job for the overall growth of the nation especially in the Kwara South Senatorial District of the state since assumption of office.

He said that, the leadership style exhibited by President Tinubu in the last two years remained commendable and therefore he should be supported to continue with the laudable works that he is doing for the people of the country.

Ajiboye listed various achievements in the economic, social infrastructure, empowerment and foreign programmes that have yielded positive results for the people of the country.

He therefore urged the people of the Kwara South Senatorial District to continue to lend their support for President Tinubu’s reelection bid so as to add more values to the socio-economic growth of the nation.

He also solicited the unity of all the leaders in the zone so as to assist the senatorial zone to be in the forefront of bringing more dividends of democracy to the people of the senatorial district, Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

According to him, “The motive of this gathering is that if we don’t get ourselves together, we will never be recognised. A house with unity and solid foundation cannot be pulled down”.

He said, “For the sake of our children, not for us, we must have solid foundation in Kwara South Senatorial District.

“Our fathers and leaders in the past had tried for us but this is actual time we need to try more because of tomorrow. History will not be kind to us if we fold our arms and allow our mother land to go unnoticed”.

Ajiboye however called for the support of other two senatorials in the state in the task of building a virile state.

Corroborating the message of the Convener of the meeting, Mr. Ajiboye, the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ashiru and former chairman of APC in the state, Hon. Bolarinwa urged the people of the country to support President Tinubu come 2027 elections so as to bring more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the rural communities.

Ashiru and Bolarinwa said the recognition and appointments secured by indigenes of the district under Tinubu’s government were clear signs that Kwara South had found its place at the federal level.

“There will be a new Kwara South. You will be inspired, you will be taught a new lesson, and you will see the changes yourself. If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not making Nigeria a great nation, I will not remain in APC,” they added

They maintained that the endorsement was not about politics but about progress, stressing that the President had opened doors of development for Kwara South.

“We are saying this because we want Nigeria to be great. The President has recognized us and has done so much for us. The best thing any leader can stand on is the interest of his people,” they maintained.

Earlier, the guest speaker at the event, the legal luminary, Chief Abiodun Dada called on the people of zone to continue to be more united for the socio-economic development of the senatorial district.

He said, “Our Elders say, one tree cannot make a forest. In the same way, no single person, no single town, no single group can build the future of Kwara South alone. We need unity, we need progress, and we must chart a sustainable path together”.

He said, “In the context of society, unity means the bond that brings people together to pursue common goals.

“It is the spirit of cooperation, peace, and understanding that allows communities to thrive. A united community is one where people support each other, where neighbors care for one another, and where progress is shared by all.

“With unity, we can overcome poverty, injustice, and division, because together, our voices and actions are louder and more powerful than when we stand alone”.

He therefore lauded president Tinubu for appointing some of the sons of the senatorial district into enviable positions of authorities in the country saying that, this honour should be reciprocated by rallying support for his reelection bid come 2027.

Meanwhile, the roundtable ended with a call for stakeholders to work together ahead of 2027, with participants emphasizing that Kwara South is blessed with capable leaders ready to take on greater responsibilities at both state and national levels