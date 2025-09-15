2027 Preparations: Convener of ADA Cautions Nigerians Over Dominance of Old Political Order

– Releases ADA manifestos for a new Nigeria

– Says Nigerians languish in the abyss of poverty, insecurity, hunger, instability

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The convener of League of Northern Democrats and advocate of one of the recently recognised political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, All Democratic Alliance, ADA, Dr. Umar Ardo, has called for Nigerians caution as preparations for the 2027 general election gradually commence.

In a statement, he signed, Ardo blamed the economic woes, security crisis, corruption on the All Progressives Congress, APC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other vices on the old political order.

According to Ardo, ”They have failed, and failed woefully. Their continued grip on power is a death sentence for Nigeria’s survival as a nation.”

However, Ardo said, ”But a new dawn is possible – if the patriotic elites, men and women, and the Nigerian youths, unite under one banner, the ADA banner! Together, we can birth a political renaissance rooted in justice, sacrifice, innovation, unity and service.

Accordingly, Ardo said, ”The cause is clear – a visionless, venal, corrupt, supine, insensitive and banal political class has taken siege of our country! For over two decades, the operators of the system have milked our nation dry, looting the treasury while sowing seeds of ethnic and religious division to perpetuate their grip on power.

”They get richer while mass of the people gets poorer! They thrive on hatred, fear and disunity, while the masses wallow in suffering. These political merchants have deliberately dismantled the moral foundations of governance, leaving Nigeria rudderless and adrift.

”Yet, Nigeria is not a barren land of fools. Ours is a country brimming with enlightened, well-educated, skilled and patriotic elites. But too many of these elites have stayed aloof, too detached from the so-called dirty field of politics. They have chosen silence, or at best, grumbling in private circles while the country burns. But as a philosopher once warned: when the good people refuse to join politics, they will be governed by the bad ones!”, Ardo stressed

Under the circumstances, the convener of Ada said, ”Now, as 2027 looms, we are witnessing the same tragic cycle unfolding again. The very politicians who created this disaster – those who wrecked the present and mortgaged the future – are once again jostling feverishly for power under the banners of the old political platforms that they used to destroy the country – ie – APC, PDP and sundry parties! The nation watches helplessly, as if spellbound by a curse.

”But this curse must be broken. And to do that active participation of patriotic elites is essential. Hence, to Nigeria’s true patriots, professionals, intellectuals, journalists, entrepreneurs, religious clerics, all men and women of conscience, as critical stakeholders of the Nigerian project, we say this is your moment.

”You must all come out to participate in the political process! History is watching. Posterity is recording. The failure to act now will condemn you as accomplices in the destruction of your country.

”Silence is no longer golden; it is betrayal! Indifference is no longer safe; it is cowardice! The time has come for you to unite, to join forces, to step into the arena, so that together we help wrest

Nigeria from the claws of her predators.

”Some of us have long been in the trenches to ensure that this bondage is broken. To this end we have been able to mobilize like-minded patriots across the country to register a political platform under which to achieve this noble aim. Hence, our formation of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

”We thank God that our efforts have started bearing fruits as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given ADA a provisional approval.

”ADA is not just another party – it is the moral rebirth of our nation! It is the rallying point for every patriotic Nigerian elite who still believes in truth, justice, service and sacrifice. This is our chance to salvage democracy and rebuild Nigeria. And we call on all patriots to join forces with us under the ADA platform not just to rescue the country but to also get her thrive

”To the youth of Nigeria, who make up the overwhelming majority of our population, the future belongs to you, but it will not be handed to you on a silver platter. For too long, the political class has used you as foot soldiers of violence, pawns in their selfish games and victims of exploitation.

”They have denied you jobs, stifled your dreams, destroyed your future and condemned you to a life of frustration. They turned your energy into instruments of destruction instead of engines of progress. ADA is here to reverse this betrayal.

”Our manifesto is built majorly on you. Not as symbolic tokens, but as the real custodians of the future. ADA’s manifesto envisions a Nigeria where youth are transformed into enterprising self-entrepreneurs, into skilled pools of professionals, soldiers, innovators, scientists, administrators, engineers, educators, athletes, doctors, IT experts, lawyers, farmers, builders, pilots,

creators, etc.

”ADA sees in you the workforce to drive our industries, the cultivators of our farms, the builders of our infrastructure, the managers of our economy, the defenders of our country, the upholders of our unity and the leaders of our tomorrow.

”We see in you a vast market of producers and consumers, a powerful engine of economic growth. In you, we see the new Nigeria, and with you the future of Nigeria will endure.”