 Stop Using State Power Against Dissenting Voices, RULAC Tells Imo Government Officials

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has warned Imo State government officials to stop using state power against dissenting voices in the state.

The civil society organisation, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, called on the state government to desist from using state power to persecute citizens for holding it accountable.

Nwanguma also urged Governor Hope Uzodimma and his administration to embrace democratic norms, engage with constructive criticism in good faith, and govern transparently.

RULAAC further demanded that the Nigeria Police immediately discontinue the invitation and any criminal proceedings against a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Mr. Chinedu Agu, as these constitute an abuse of process and a violation of his constitutional rights.

He stressed that Imo citizens, other Nigerians, and the broader international community will not ignore any attempt to drag the state back to an era of repression and impunity.

Nwanguma, who averred that freedom of expression is the bedrock of democracy, stated that to criminalise it is to erode the very foundation of governance under the rule of law.

He therefore expressed deep concern about the invitation issued by the Imo State Police Command to Mr. Agu, following a petition by the Ministry of Information alleging “criminal defamation” and “conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace”.

According to the statement: “Barr. Agu’s only ‘offence’ appears to be his consistent, lawful, and constructive criticism of governance in Imo State – particularly on issues of constitutional compliance and the administration of justice. His advocacy, expressed through articles and public commentary, falls squarely within the right to freedom of expression guaranteed under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“It is important to underscore that allegations of defamation – even if credible – are civil in nature and not criminal offences. Judicial pronouncements in Nigeria are consistent in holding that defamation is a personal tort, and the appropriate remedy is for the aggrieved person to file a civil action before a court of competent jurisdiction. The police should not be weaponised as an instrument of harassment or intimidation in what is essentially a civil dispute.

“In a democracy, criticism is not a crime. Freedom of expression includes the right to voice opinions that those in power may find uncomfortable or inconvenient. Leaders must be tolerant of scrutiny and dissent; these are the lifeblood of democratic governance. Where they feel boundaries have been crossed, the proper recourse is civil litigation, not unlawful repression.”