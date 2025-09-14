Resolve Internal Crisis or Forget 2027 Presidential Election, PDP Legal Adviser, Ajibade Warns Party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, has urged the party to unite and solve its internal crisis or forget the 2027 presidential election.

Ajibade gave the warning at PDP’s National Restoration Movement National Summit in Abuja, where he and other party leaders addressed members on the need for reconciliation and unity.

Ajibade said: “A fractured PDP cannot heal a fractured nation. It is only when we restore internal harmony and democracy that we can credibly present ourselves as the alternative Nigeria desperately seeks.”

He argued that if disputes in the party are not resolved, they could resurface before 2027 and further weaken the party’s ability to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recalled the PDP’s achievements in government, which include stabilising democracy, attracting foreign investment, and introducing reforms in telecommunications, banking, and pensions under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. A divided PDP cannot win elections. A divided PDP cannot save Nigeria.

“Unity requires sacrifice. We must place Nigeria above personal ambition. Ambition is not a sin, but when ambition threatens the core values and existence of the party we have all built, it becomes destructive,” he added.