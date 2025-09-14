Juric Insists Won’t Beg Ademola Lookman to Play for Atalanta 

A talanta Head Coach, Ivan Juric, has insisted that he will not beg embattled Ademola Lookman to play for Atalanta despite his inclusion in the Italian Serie A squad for the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman who has been frozen out of Atalanta for trying to force his transfer away from Bergamo during the summer transfer window which closed early this September.

The African Player of the Year only returned to action last week, playing in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

While Juric was expected to feature Lookman in Atalanta’s Serie A clash against Lecce today, he insisted that he does not have to beg the Super Eagles star to play.

“I have an excellent relationship with him, but I don’t have to beg him to play,” Juric said ahead of the Lecce match this evening.

“Ademola will not be ready for Lecce.

The gaffer admitted that it was truly a difficult one for him.

“It’s a truly unpleasant and difficult situation.

“It’s clear that Lookman is a top player, but we all believe that Atalanta need human values.

“As a coach, I feel that we need other things: spirit, humility, a good feeling for the shirt,”Juric concluded.