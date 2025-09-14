FROM RED TO AMBER

UK validates improved security in Kaduna, writes LEVI ABU-ZAMANI

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, must be one of the happiest governors in the country at the moment. His efforts at tackling the hydra- headed security challenges which he inherited has been yielding remarkable dividends. And, notwithstanding concerted moves to de-market these noble efforts in recent time, particularly by his immediate predecessor in office, encomiums have continued to pour in, acknowledging the wonderful job he has done in stemming insecurity in the state.

The United Kingdom (UK) is the latest to acknowledge these efforts and has rightly commended Governor Sani for the significant improvement in security across the state. The UK’s Head of Development Cooperation at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Cynthia Rowe, during the Kaduna State Mutual Accountability Framework (K-MAF) dialogue, announced that in recognition of the improved security situation in the state, Kaduna has been moved from “red” to the “amber” category in the UK’s travel advisory. This is a huge validation and an eloquent testimony to what every person has come to accept.

Rowe noted that “Security is a key enabler of growth and development, and Kaduna has weathered periods of heightened security challenges.” She said the UK acknowledges the progress recorded by the state government under Uba Sani’s leadership, adding that Kaduna will now host the UK-funded SPRiNG programme, which stands for: Strengthening Peace, Resilience and Inclusive Governance.

“Building on this momentum, Kaduna will be host to the FCDO SPRiNG programme. SPRiNG is designed to address drivers of conflict, strengthen peace building mechanisms, and support inclusive governance,” Rowe said.

She said the UK will provide tailored support through the programme to consolidate gains in peace, promote social cohesion, and help communities affected by past insecurity to recover.

“Through SPRiNG, we will share tailored support to consolidate peace gains, promote social cohesion, and help communities most affected by past insecurity thrive,” she said.

She further reiterated UK’s commitment to Kaduna’s development goals, noting ongoing collaboration with government institutions and non-government actors.

“The UK Government remains firmly committed to supporting Kaduna’s State development aspirations, and I am delighted to be here in Kaduna again with government colleagues, our delivery partners, and non-government stakeholders to continue to chart the way forward,” Rowe said, adding, “We will do this by deepening private sector involvement and working with agencies such as the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to boost investment across critical sectors of the state’s economy for a fairer, more resilient economy.”

Whatever anyone may say, reviewing its advisory from ‘red’ to ‘amber’ is a strong statement validating the efforts of Governor Sani at changing the security narrative in Kaduna State.

When he assumed office in May 2023, Uba Sani inherited a terribly fractured State that had been battered by eight years of escalating violence under the immediate past administration. Banditry, kidnapping, and ethno-religious tensions had rendered swathes of the state no-go zones, stifling both economic and social activities and displacing thousands.

Governor Sani, a former senator with a reputation for bridge-building, wasted no time. His administration’s cornerstone was the SUSTAIN agenda, a blueprint prioritizing Security, Unity, and Sustainable Transformation. While it is true that he has made very appreciable strides in all sectors, he has shone brightest in the area of tackling the hydra-headed security challenges facing the state.

From day one, Governor Sani emphasized a multi-pronged approach, blending kinetic operations with non-kinetic diplomacy which he famously called the “Kaduna Peace Model”. In February 2024, he signed the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill into law, establishing a dedicated fund to equip security agencies with modern tools—drones, armored vehicles, and intelligence tech—without relying solely on federal allocations. This was not just a mere legislation; it mobilized private sector contributions to fortify the state’s defenses. Governor Uba Sani forged an ironclad partnerships with federal forces, including the Nigerian Army and Air Force, leading to joint operations that neutralized high-value targets. Notorious bandit kingpins like Boderi, Baleri, Sani Yellow, Janburos, Buhari, and Boka all fell in well coordinated strikes, while Ansaru operatives, who once used Kaduna as a launchpad, were apprehended.

Yet, the governor understood that bullets alone could not heal a fractured society. He vigorously championed the “Kaduna Peace Model,” a holistic framework rooted in community engagement. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society were carefully roped into peace committees, fostering dialogue in hotspots like Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kajuru, Kauru, Kachia, and Igabi. These forums addressed root causes such as poverty, unemployment, and land disputes through non-violent resolutions. The model drew inspiration from global best practices but was tailored to Kaduna’s cultural mosaic, promoting inclusivity across ethnic and religious lines.

Governor Sani’s administration also invested in rural infrastructure, rehabilitating roads and deploying solar-powered boreholes to lure farmers back to their fields. Education got a boost too: scholarships for vulnerable children and the reopening of schools shuttered by fear.

By mid-2024, these efforts bore fruits. The Birnin Gwari Market, a ghost town under siege for 10 years, came back to life, and buzzed with commerce again, signaling a return to normalcy. In January 2025, Governor Uba Sani himself recommended the Kaduna model to other troubled states, a testament to its efficacy. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, echoed this in July 2025, hailing Sani’s leadership during the commissioning of the Qatar Charity Sanabil Project. Kaduna is transforming from an epicenter of violent attacks to a model of stability and peace.

Ms. Rowe didn’t mince words. Kaduna had languished under a “Red” advisory since 2022, advising against all travel due to rampant insecurity. But during the week, Rowe declared Governor Uba Sani’s efforts at curtailing insecurity as “real achievement”.

The import of the downgrade to “Amber” is recommending that British tourists, investors, and aid workers could now engage freely in injecting vitality into Kaduna’s economy.

For Governor Uba Sani, that was “a clear endorsement” of his peace initiatives which are poised to “boost investor confidence and position Kaduna as a safe destination.” This wasn’t flattery; it was fact-based diplomacy. The UK’s move aligned with metrics: reduced violent incidents, neutralized threats, and community buy-in. For a state once shunned by the world, it was vindication.

But success stories are bound to attract detractors, and none has been louder in this regard than El-Rufai. His tenure (2015-2023) was marked by controversies such as mass civil service sackings, ethno-religious flare-ups, and accusations of divisiveness that deepened Southern Kaduna’s grievances. He left a debt-laden state, with insecurity festering despite kinetic crackdowns. Now, sidelined after his failed ministerial bid, the former governor has turned his ire on Uba Sani, launching a barrage of criticisms aimed at rubbishing the governor’s security gains.

This narrative is now buried with facts. The UK’s statement isn’t just a praise; it’s a milestone. As Kaduna eyes 2026, Governor Uba Sani’s model offers hope: security as enabler, not endpoint. With the UK backing and domestic acclaim, the state marches forward, proving that action trumps empty echoes.

· Abu-Zamani, a good governance advocate, writes from Kaduna, Kaduna State