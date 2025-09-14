Eniola Ajayi: How AI Could Shape the Future of Chemical Weapons Inspections 

One of Nigeria’s most distinguished envoys, Ambassador Enola Ajayi, looks set to emerge as the first African and first female Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, having received the nod as Nigeria’s candidate for the position. Ajayi has served as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Netherlands and to Hungary, engaging directly with the OPCW and other institutions of international law. She is armed with experience in the private sector, public service, and diplomacy. She speaks of her preparedness for the top position in this interview with Sunday Ehigiator. Excerpts:

Nigeria has put forward two major international candidacies. You for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and Dr. Elias for the ICJ. What do you think this says about Nigeria’s role in global governance, and how does your candidacy fit into that vision?

Well, it just goes to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to the issues of security and the rule of law. You know, Nigeria has produced these distinguished luminaries over the ages, and they are no strangers to the institutes in The Hague, especially the courts- the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice. We’ve even had rules as ambassadors in the Permanent Court of Arbitration. And in my own case, I have had the distinguished opportunity of holding several key positions while serving as ambassador in the Netherlands to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

It says that Nigeria is really committed to the issues of peace and security across the world, especially when you look at the role we play, also at the African Union, and several other key positions in international organisations. So Nigeria is at the forefront of ensuring that there’s peace and security, not just in Nigeria, in Africa, and the rest of the world.

In practical terms, what does the OPCW do beyond banning chemical weapons? Why should the average Nigerian or African care about this organisation?

Well, like you said, banning chemical weapons is the major work of the OPCW. That is preserving what we call the Chemical Weapons Convention. Now, the average Nigerian should care because, you know, guns are scary, they’re obvious, and if you see one, you can probably run away. But when it comes to the issues of chemical or nuclear weapons, nobody is spared. And worse still, the effect lingers for many years to come. You know, they killed thousands of people during the Second World War just using chemical weapons, even ordinary things like Sarin and stuff. If they just put a little bit in a place where any human being makes contact and it gets into the blood, the person is gone, without quick intervention. So, every Nigerian should care because chemicals are transported across borders, and they sometimes come disguised as chemicals that are for peaceful purposes. So we should all care about the implications of chemical weapons.

You’ve described yourself as a bridge between science and diplomacy. In very practical terms, how would that background help you if you get the OPCW job?

The work of the OPCW is diplomatic in nature, but the basis and the foundation are scientific. So, for someone who trained as an eye doctor, that means I’m not a stranger to science. I’m not just an eye doctor who does clinical work. I also did research at the Institute of Ophthalmology in London and St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. I was a research fellow. So I’m conversant with the use of chemicals and the implications even to human beings. So, basically, that scientific background makes it easy for me to assume the role of the Director General of the Technical Secretariat for OPCW. And then being a diplomat, because the work of the DG of the OPCW is tripartite in nature. Number one is that you are the administrator. You oversee the day-to-day running of the organization. Number two is that you are the chief representative, that you are the number one diplomat of the organisation. So you represent the organization in international organizations like the United Nations and many other places. And also, as a diplomat, you bring the state parties together.

You become the one who engenders proper cooperation amongst the parties. And then the core work of the organisation is verification and inspections. You are the one who oversees that primarily to make sure that chemical weapons are destroyed where they need to be destroyed and to prevent the emergence of stockpiling again for use, and ensuring that chemicals are used for peaceful purposes only. So that’s the work of the DG. And that’s where I come in. I’m a scientist. I’m a diplomat. And I’m someone who has also led within the executive space. So, I know how to bring people together. And I know how to lead organisations.

The poll comes up later this month. How many other people are in the race?

Eleven of us, four of them from Africa, four from the Eastern European group, one from the Western European group, and two from the GRULAC. That’s Latin America and the Caribbean. And there’s none from the Asia group. So basically, there are 11 of us.

Your six-point vision talks about a vision of modernising for impact, especially with the rise of AI, new tech. How do you see the OPCW adapted to those realities without losing sight of its core disarmament mission?

Actually, it’s to enhance the work. Artificial intelligence is already used at OPCW, but a proper ethical use of it is needed to ensure that we stay several steps ahead of those who seek to use artificial intelligence to do us harm. So basically, this is very crucial in the area of verification and inspections, because the artificial intelligence, through satellite imagery and all kinds of analysis, can predict what to expect in the field when you go out for inspection. So, OPCW is already using AI, and I intend to be able to continue with the ethical and proper use of artificial intelligence.

If you’re elected, you will be both the first African and the first woman to lead the OPCW. Beyond symbolism, what tangible benefits would this bring to the organisation?

Actually, being an African, and especially being a Nigerian, is of real great benefit. Let me explain. Nigeria’s foreign policy rests on the fact that Nigeria is an enemy to none and friends to all. So it makes it easy for us to be neutral, to actually not take sides, and be bridge builders. We bring together. And you see, in my own case, it’s not a theory anymore. I already served in that organisation as vice chairperson and as chairperson. And in fact, the time I served as the chairperson of the organization was a very critical time. It was just like five days after the conflict in Ukraine started, and everybody thought that all hell would break loose in that place.

But somehow, I managed to keep us on point. I managed to enable everyone to have their say, but there was no disorderliness, and every day was timeously executed. After the three days, we not only finished in record time, but we were also able to adopt a report. So, the people in the Hague, especially my colleagues I served with, know that I’m very friendly. So my approach is always friendly, firm, and fair. And because of that, I know that I will be able to reduce the level of polarization in the organization. That’s for the organization. For Nigeria, for Africa, it shows our commitment to international peace and security. It also brings more recognition of how concerned we are as a people with the peace and the security architecture of the world.

So, it showcases us in the right light and also creates more opportunities for us. Because you know, like begets like, even without trying. When I become DG of OPCW, the average Nigerian becomes aware of an organisation called OPCW. Then they begin to think of applying to the place. So, we’re not short on talent, but you cannot apply for a job you don’t know anything about. By my coming out, more people in Nigeria and in Africa have become aware of this organisation called OPCW. In fact, one of the things I aim to achieve is to give OPCW more visibility across the world. It’s one of the most successful disarmament organizations that we have today. And there are 193 countries accredited to the OPCW.

It’s only four countries that are not involved in the OPCW. And most people don’t know what it is. Because when I say to people, well, I’m the nominee of Mr. President for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, they’re like, What is OPCW? So, I have to explain and all that. So all of that will change.

The straw polls begin in September. What gives you confidence that Nigeria’s candidates can build enough momentum to reach a consensus among member states?

Yeah, the confidence is in the feedback I’ve gotten. Many state parties have actually told me outright that I’m in their top three. And when you’re in the top three out of 11, that’s a good sign. I’ve also gotten some feedback that I’m the number one candidate for many countries. I’m hoping that that turns out to be so. And when I look back, you know, there’s something about you looking at yourself critically and seeing whether you measure up. In all my interactions with the regional groups, with bilaterals, with state parties, even at the presentation on July 7th at the Executive Council, I know that I’ve made a good representation of myself. And I’ve had meetings with the capitals of some countries. They’ve invited me to their countries to come and interface with their departments on disarmament. I know that I was able to give a good pitch and make a good account of myself. So I’m actually very confident, not by being prideful, but because of the fact that with my political background, I can read the field. I see the way things are turning in my favor. And I know that I’ve left a good mark in the organization. There are many people, if it comes to sentiment, who see me as a friend.

You’ve been a state commissioner twice. You’ve served as an ambassador. Now you’re eyeing the OPCW. What will you consider as the challenge with female representation in Nigeria?

Luckily, you may not know from my CV that I actually ran for the House of Representatives in Ekiti as the first female to win the primaries of the APC at the time in 2015. The issue really is that because of our nature as women, honestly, we’re not like out there, maybe aggressive enough to say and demand roles. It’s very rare for a woman to come out and say, I want to become a senator. You know, it’s not like you don’t have the capacity, but you just don’t have the liver for whatever it will take, and you’re like, I don’t want trouble kind of thing.

So that’s the major challenge. The other challenge is finance. Many women don’t have the capacity to be able to finance political machinery and campaigns.

What we need in Nigeria, which is what we’re asking for now, is actually a deliberate action by the government to say we set aside this number for women, the House of Assembly, and the National Assembly, and even in leadership. Our president is doing well with the executive for women, but we need to do a lot more in the area of nationally.

You want certain seats designated for women?

Yes, because if we do just one senator out of three, that would be at least 30. i.e., 33 per cent. That’s fair. However, if it’s going to be through this kind of competition that we go through, it will be very challenging. And there are so many competent women.

Your background spans medicine, governance, and diplomacy. Which of these experiences most shaped the leader that you are today, and how will it influence your leadership style?

No, it’s actually combined. I’ve learned everything. In fact, the trajectory of my life has been very interesting. I started as a youth corper in the Nigerian Air Force. So, that means I served as a civilian staff member in the military. And then I started my own practice. So, that means I’ve also been in the private sector. And then while I was doing that, I was invited by my state to be a commissioner. So, I served in the executive position. And while I was serving, I was told, we need a female in the National Assembly. Why don’t you run for the House of Representatives? And I did that. And then, okay, the election didn’t go as planned. When I was an ambassador, I ran a very very successful, two successful embassies and the accreditations to other countries. Nigerians abroad applauded, and I was awarded. I got awards for my contributions to diplomacy. While I was serving as the ambassador of Nigeria for six years in total, I published four publications on behalf of Nigeria. Nigeria, Land of Opportunities, Nigeria’s culture and tourism. I did one on food and cuisine in Nigeria. Then I did the last publication in 2023, Nigeria at a glance. So, for me, everywhere I find myself, I leave a legacy.