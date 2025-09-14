Charles Aniagwu: The People’s Commissioner   

At 53, Charles Aniagwu is celebrated not just for the offices he has held but for the warmth, integrity, and generosity that continue to define his journey from humble beginnings to the heart of Delta State’s public life, Vanessa Obioha writes

Born and raised in Delta State, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu’s early life was shaped by the values of humility, hard work, and integrity. Those who knew him in his formative years describe him as inquisitive, eager to learn, and always willing to lend a helping hand. His upbringing instilled in him a respect for tradition and the importance of community, qualities that would later define his approach to leadership and public service

This is why when people speak of him, they do so with reverence. Not so much because of the political titles he bears, but because of the values and humanity he embodies. This was evident on September 7, when the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) and Public Information, marked his 53rd birthday and tributes poured in for the Ika-born public servant whose contributions continue to keep him in the spotlight.

“Working closely with you has impacted me deeply,” wrote the Executive Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Nelson Egware. “From the wealth of knowledge I have gained under your guidance to the many acts of benevolence that reflect your large heart. Your exemplary leadership and generosity continue to be a source of inspiration to me.”

The same sentiments were echoed by Delta State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, who described Aniagwu as “a man of integrity whose passion for service continues to inspire many.”

The General Manager of the Delta Printing and Publishing Corporation (DPPC), publishers of The Pointer Newspapers, Mrs. Rosemary Nwaebuni, lauded Aniagwu as a man of uncommon grace whose proficiency and commitment have helped to shape the state’s media landscape.

Such lofty words, often reserved for only a few in public office, reflect the distinction Aniagwu has carved for himself. He is seen as a public officer with a penchant for excellence, carrying his work with a responsibility and dedication that continue to earn him admiration. It is not every day that Nigerian politicians are described in such glowing terms, but Aniagwu stands as an exception.

Indeed, Aniagwu’s integrity is not contestable. Those close to him often point to his humble background as the foundation of his discipline and work ethic.

Aniagwu hails from the family of Chief and Mrs. Agboje Aniagwu in Akumazi-Umuocha, Ika North-east Local Government Area, Delta State.

Beyond the values instilled in him by his parents, his personal determination also paved the way for his success. His educational journey reflects this ambition: from Umuocha Primary School to Ndemili Grammar School, and later a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from the Enugu State University of Technology. With both ordinary and higher national diplomas in Mass Communication, Aniagwu’s leaning towards the media was evident from the start.

Although his professional journey began with industrial training at the office of the Edo State Governor, he soon built a stellar career in journalism, holding various roles in respected media houses. He was a political correspondent at DBN TV and later a National Assembly correspondent with Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Blessed with the gift of oratory, his voice became one of reason in national discourse — a voice people trusted. Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa must have recognised this rare talent when he appointed him Chief Press Secretary in 2015. That appointment steered Aniagwu into public communications and governance, where he once again excelled. In 2019, Okowa elevated him to Commissioner for Information.

Armed with his knowledge of media operations, Aniagwu revitalised the media space in Delta. In the course of his many public interviews, Aniagwu often remarked: “My job as a perception manager is to make friends for my boss and my state, I don’t have the luxury of fighting with those who disagree with my principal. My job is to make such persons understand my employer and support his or her ideas or programs.”

Indeed, all through the years, Aniagwu has lived up to this standard by being friends with persons across diverse backgrounds and persuasions.

Over the years, Aniagwu has carved a niche for himself as a trusted voice in both the media and political landscapes of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He also became a spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation as member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Committee. And in the course of discharging his assignment, he stood out among all spokespersons of political party candidates. His penchant is to examine issues, deploy anecdotes to drive home his arguments without attacking the personality of the actors.

Aniagwu’s media briefings were marked by honesty, confidence, and a willingness to engage constructively with critics. Colleagues often describe him as a natural communicator—measured, articulate, and always prepared. He listens attentively, responds thoughtfully, and never shies away from difficult questions. This trait has earned him respect not only among journalists but also among politicians, civil servants, and the general public.

As Commissioner for Information, his tenure was marked by a vision of transparency, inclusivity, and modernisation. Under his leadership, the DPPC experienced a renaissance. A major highlight was the transformation of The Pointer’s newsroom into a modern, tech-driven hub that not only enhanced productivity but also fostered pride among staff.

In the discharge of his duties as Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Aniagwu demonstrated a collaborative leadership style. He is known for empowering his team, encouraging open dialogue, and fostering an environment where diverse perspectives are valued. His empathy shines through in his interactions; he takes time to understand the concerns of others and strives to find solutions that balance competing interests.

Aniagwu’s leadership is rooted in service. He is driven by a desire to make a positive impact, and he approaches challenges with optimism and resilience. He is unassuming yet firm, approachable yet principled—a rare combination that endears him to colleagues and constituents alike.

Equally notable was his dedication to human capacity development. He championed training programs for staff of the ministry and parastatals, ensuring they were equipped for an evolving media landscape. Staff welfare also improved under his watch, with increased stipends and provision of essential tools like computers and cameras.

Aniagwu’s impact went further: he facilitated the employment of over 200 individuals across the state’s media establishments, including The Pointer and Delta Broadcasting Service in Asaba and Warri. This critical move bridged staffing gaps and ensured continuity in government communications.

Beyond his public office, Aniagwu has also made his mark as a businessman and philanthropist. Through his companies — Jace-Darl Investment Nigeria Limited/Hotels and Jace-Darl Media and Communications Nigeria Limited as well as Jacedarl Integrated Modern Farm— he created employment opportunities for close to three hundred Nigerians many of whom are youths. His philanthropy further reinforced his reputation as a man committed to community development.

Just like the immediate past Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the incumbent governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, realised his potential and appointed Aniagwu Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) and, shortly after, Public Information was added to his portfolio, thereby making him the first to be assigned two distinct ministries in the history of the oil-rich Delta state.

Once again, Aniagwu lived up to expectations, handling the dual roles with ease, precision, and dedication. In Delta today, his name is synonymous with accountability and responsibility. He responds to even controversial and thorny issues without insulting the sensibilities of the public.

In these roles, Aniagwu constantly interfaces with the people of the state and Nigerians at large, and become a household name and liked. He is also known for his adaptability. In a rapidly changing media and political environment, he has shown a remarkable ability to learn new skills, embrace innovation, and anticipate future trends. His vision for Delta State is forward-looking, emphasizing sustainable development, youth empowerment, and inclusive governance

As Egware aptly noted, Aniagwu’s story is not defined by titles but by the values he consistently brings into governance and community life. “Values that have earned him respect across political divides and endeared him to countless admirers.” Such words will remain his legacy for generations to come.

Beyond his professional achievements, Aniagwu is admired for his warmth and sense of humor. He has a knack for making people feel at ease, regardless of their background or status. Friends and colleagues speak of his generosity, kindness, and willingness to mentor young people. He values family, cherishes friendships, and believes in the power of community.

Aniagwu’s personality is a blend of humility, eloquence, empathy, integrity, and vision. Whether in the newsroom, the corridors of government, or among his community, he stands out as a principled leader and a compassionate human being. His story is a testament to the enduring value of character in public life—a reminder that true leadership is not just about power, but about service, trust, and the courage to do what is right.