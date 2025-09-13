You Can’t Bully me, Women Minister Tells Civil Servants

.As counter protest rocks HoS, women affairs ministry

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim, has told staff of the ministry that she cannot be bullied or intimidated, claiming that as politician, controversies are a norm.

The minister stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting that was organised by staff of the ministry following a protest that erupted in the ministry’s premises by aggrieved civil servants over allegations of abandonment, inaccessibility of the minister, lack of work tools in the ministry, and delayed welfare packages amongst several others.

In the meeting which was graced by top female politicians including the Director General of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri, the minister said she is the political head of the ministry and not the chief accounting officer, and as such, their grievances were channelled towards the wrong person.

Highlighting that members of the ministry do not greet her when she’s passing by, but only look on, and wondered where the lack of confidence was coming from, she assured that she’s working hard to ensure that funding comes to the ministry and their lives are better that what they are at the moment.

She said, “You can’t bully me and you can’t bully the permanent secretary. I am a technocrat and have been a minister twice. No one can take that out of my CV for life.

“I am a 45 years old woman and I have my life ahead of me. There are ministers who are up 80 years and I’m just 45. So my life is just beginning and becoming a minister is not my last bus stop,” she added.

In the same vein, protesters, yesterday, also stormed the Civil Service of the Federation and the Ministry of Women Affairs, calling on President Bola Tinubu and the Head of Service, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, to ignore the calls for the removal of Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

But, the agitators, led by Director of Public Enlightenment, Centre for Accountability and Public Engagement, Emmanuel Lawal, in Abuja, claimed that protest was politically-motivated.

According to him, the demonstration was not only an embarrassment to the federal government, but also the office.

Lawal charged the minister to press ahead with her reforms which are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

He said, “We have come to show you solidarity and assure you that as Nigerians, we are not unaware of sinister plots both from your home state of Nasarawa and even at the centre where you currently serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“Having gone through your impressive records in both private and public service, it is noteworthy that you have lived a life worthy of emulation and inspiring to generations.

“We note with regret that some persons have now allowed themselves to be used against you, inciting workers, indeed civil servants, instigating protests and causing public embarrassment to the government and good image of Nigeria.

“We are not unmindful of the grand plot to castigate you, tarnish you before the public and destroy your hard-earned reputation and unblemish record of service.

“As concerned citizens, we see far. We know their plans and we are here representing millions of Nigerians who appreciate your contributions to nation building and convey to you this solidarity and strong message of support.

“We assure you now and always, that as citizens, we are prepared to stand by you, correct the wrong narrative and face the enemies of our performing Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

“We stand solidly behind you and our coming out today is a testament of your good deeds and commitment to serving our nation with candour, sincerity and purpose.

“We hope and wish you remain as committed as ever in discharging your duties to the nation while ignoring the scheming of the blackmailers. They can never succeed with us behind and beside you.”