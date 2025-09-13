Tyla’s Afrobeats Awards at MTV  VMAs

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For the second time, Grammy award-winning South African musician Tyla beat Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr to claim the Best Afrobeats category in the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for her single “Push 2 Start.”

It was a night that celebrated global artistry and music’s evolving cultural landscape. Hosted by LL Cool J, the awards ceremony, held on Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, marked another milestone for the 23-year-old singer, who first won the category in 2024 with her breakout track Water.

Tyla edged out a competitive line-up of nominees, including Nigerian heavyweights Asake (Active), Burna Boy (Tatata) featuring Travis Scott, Rema (Baby, Is It A Crime), Tems (Get It Right) featuring Asake, Wizkid (Piece of My Heart) featuring Brent Faiyaz, and Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea (Shake It To The Max [Fly] remix).

This year, Pop sensation Lady Gaga led the nods with 12 nominations and emerged as the night’s biggest winner with four trophies, including “Artist of the Year.” Although “Push 2 Start” was also nominated for Best Choreography, it missed out on that win.

Beyond Afrobeats, the night also spotlighted a mix of today’s chart-toppers and music icons. The 2025 VMAs, broadcast live for the first time on CBS, witnessed high-energy performances by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Alex Warren, Sombr, and J Balvin, as well as DJ Snake.