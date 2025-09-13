Top 25 Global Cities Where Investors Can Preserve Their Wealth

Omolabake Fasogbon

In recent times, the global approach to wealth building has shifted. Beyond the traditional mantra of earning, investing, and growing, external liquidity pressures are intensifying. Global economic shifts, rising debt burdens, and a quiet tax revolution are reshaping the investment landscape. Governments grappling with widening fiscal gaps and future liabilities, are also forcing investors to think beyond conventional strategies.

According to the global data platform Multipolitan, the focus of wealth management is no longer just on income, but on assets.

“This marks a turning point. Wealth is no longer just built – it must be defended. Not with outdated tactics, but with sharper tools, deeper insight, and the foresight to act before the rules change,” the firm stated.

In its 2025 Wealth Report, Multipolitan urged investors to stay alert to the factors influencing wealth in today’s volatile climate, particularly high-net-worth individuals and wealth managers seeking to future-proof portfolios and build cross-generational assets.

Locally, inflation, currency volatility, and policy unpredictability have made wealth preservation a high-stakes game. To stay ahead, the firm advised locking wealth in jurisdictions that not only offer low tax exposure but also provide long-term access to international markets, regulatory certainty, and sustainable wealth structures.

The report featuring also the Wealth Preservation Cities Index (2015–2025), provides intelligence on best global cities to protect and grow wealth. The index evaluates cities based on inflation-adjusted asset growth, salary strength, governance quality, and quality of life.

“We looked beyond the hype and focused on hard data, analysing which global cities have truly preserved and grown wealth despite economic and geopolitical shocks.

These cities didn’t just survive the shocks of the past decade, they preserved purchasing power and delivered long-term stability when it mattered,” said Group Head of Market Development at Multipolitan, Nicholas Michael.

Top-Ranked Cities

At the top of the list, Switzerland asserts its dominance with two of the top three cities. Zug clinched first place with a score of 0.7487, leveraging its currency stability and consistent governance that make it a long-standing wealth hub.

Hong Kong followed in second place with a score of 0.5729, supported by deep capital markets and robust financial infrastructure, despite ongoing political headwinds.

Basel secured third with 0.6524, drawing strength from Switzerland’s conservative financial tradition, trusted institutions, and macroeconomic stability.

Singapore came fourth with 0.5892, standing out as the only Asian city to consistently rank across all indices due to its regulatory clarity and economic strength.

Beyond Top Four

North American hubs such as San Francisco (0.6091) and Seattle (0.5462) ranked highly, propelled by vibrant tech-driven economies and high salaries. Tel Aviv (0.5663) in Israel and Sydney (0.5029) in Australia also featured prominently in the top 10, underscoring their economic dynamism and investor appeal.

Europe maintained a strong showing, with Luxembourg City (0.4985), Amsterdam (0.4839), Copenhagen (0.4283), and Stockholm (0.4128) excelling in governance and quality of life. Also, Reykjavik (0.4542) and Vilnius (0.3720) were highlighted for achieving some of the highest inflation-adjusted property price gains in the last decade.

Rounding out the top 25 were Frankfurt (0.4140), Munich (0.4102), Vancouver (0.3807), Melbourne (0.3780), and Dublin (0.3657) — all offering a blend of stability and opportunity. The index also recognised Victoria, Seychelles (0.4036) and Macau (0.3871), while the UAE cities of Abu Dhabi (0.3733) and Dubai (0.3715) placed 22nd and 24th respectively, reflecting their growing but still evolving role in long-term wealth preservation.

Takeaway for Nigerian Investors

The report concludes that for Nigerian investors, wealth management must extend beyond chasing high returns. The priority, it stressed, should be on selecting jurisdictions with legal protection, stability, and strong economic foundations — ensuring that wealth is not just grown, but defended against future shocks.