‘The Herd’ Set for Cinema Release

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The official trailer teases a story where “the happiest day of your life… becomes the fight for your life,” hinting at a shocking twist that upends a couple’s joy. A stirring crime-thriller set in South West Nigeria that explores love, family and generational change, The Herd is poised to captivate audiences with its intense narrative and emotional depth.

Hitting cinemas on October 17, 2025, the film marks actor and filmmaker, Daniel Effiong’s directorial debut. Effiong brings his signature blend of emotional storytelling and cinematic flair to bear on this production rooted in cultural and emotional stakes. The Herd centers on a couple whose wedding day is disrupted by unforeseen dangers, forcing them to confront hidden truths and fight for survival.

Produced by Toritori Films and FilmOne Studios, the film transforms a celebratory moment—a wedding—into a high-stakes fight for life, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and resilience. Starring Daniel Effiong himself, the film’s cast includes Genoveva Umeh, Kunle Remi, Norbert Young, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Patrick Doyle, Jaiye Kuti, and Deyemi Okanlawon.

A couple of months back, The Herd featured at the prestigious Marché du Film in Cannes during the panel, “The Nollywood Conversations: A Deep Dive into Opportunities to Present African Stories for Global Screens.” at the Riviera Main Stage and online where Effiong joined key industry voices including Kene Okwuosa, Ladun Awobokun, Prince Tonye Princewill, Adonijah Owiriwa, and Ijeoma Onah to spotlight African stories on a global stage.

“This moment is deeply personal and historic for me,” says Effiong. “To have my first film as a director presented at Cannes—one of the most respected platforms in global cinema—is both humbling and empowering. The Herd is rooted in Nigerian culture, but its themes are universal. I hope this marks another step toward the world embracing African stories with the depth and dignity they deserve.”