Nigerian Philanthropist Appointed as Kenyan County’s Investment Envoy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sadiq Osude, has been appointed as a special envoy for investment by the County Government of Nyandarua in Kenya.

With his appointment, he’s tasked with attracting high-value investments, particularly from the Middle East to the Kenyan region.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the partnership was cemented at the recent Soft Conference in Dubai, organised by Gaf Africa and Eki Co-Net, where Osude was a Special Guest and met with Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha to align on their shared goals.

The statement reads: “The role, which is valid for an initial 24-month period, mandates Mr. Osude to identify and engage with credible investors and facilitate partnerships in key sectors. These include infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, real estate, and manufacturing. The letter of appointment was signed by Governor Badilisha.

“The appointment comes as Mr. Osude is also gaining public attention for his humanitarian and political activities in his native Nigeria. He is the founder of the SOS Foundation, a non-profit organisation that has been active in community development for a number of years.

“The foundation’s work includes providing clean water through the installation of boreholes, offering vocational training, and awarding scholarships to students.”

Osude’s philanthropic work has been the centrepiece of his recently announced political ambitions.

He intends to contest for the governorship of Nasarawa State in Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

His campaign, with the slogan, ‘Service Today, Progress Tomorrow’, frames his record of community work as a proven model for progress, positioning his efforts to attract foreign investment in Kenya as a preview of his political goals.

Mr. Osude’s appointment in Kenya highlights his business network and experience as he seeks to transition from humanitarian work to a public leadership role.