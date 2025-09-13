  • Saturday, 13th September, 2025

Minister Reiterates Commitment to Civil Servants Welfare

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has told workers in the ministry that she is committed to their welfare and will do all in her power to ensure that they get all that is due to them.

The minister stated this on Friday, during a town hall meeting at the National Centre for Women’s Development, following the workers’ protest on Wednesday, demanding better welfare and better working conditions.

The staff of the Women Affairs Ministry had locked out Sulaiman-Ibrahim in protest over prolonged neglect and poor welfare conditions, chanting solidarity songs and demanding the minister’s removal.

But addressing the workers on Friday, the minister said she believed more positives had come out of the situation than negatives, adding that being a politician, she was familiar with scandals and crises.

On Wednesday, some aggrieved civil servants had staged a protest, accusing Suleiman-Ibrahim of neglecting their welfare.

