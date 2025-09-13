Mathematical Association Urges FG to Adopt Transformative Approach to Stem Education

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) has stressed the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s youth potential, particularly among students, just as it advised the federal government to adopt a transformative approach that leverages science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

According to a statement, MAN gave the advice at its recently held 61st Annual Conference in Sokoto. The association is a non-profit and non-governmental academic organisation. It is the foremost Mathematical Association in Nigeria which include all mathematicians and mathematics educators from all levels – primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

This year’s conference had as its theme: ‘Rethinking Teaching and Learning of Mathematics as Tools for Creativity, Technological Innovation, Self-reliance and Sustainable Development in Times of Economic Depression’.

The opening ceremony of the conference was under the chairmanship of Prof. Bashiru Garba, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

“The Association emphasised that harnessing Nigeria’s youth potentials, particularly among students, the government should adopt a transformative approach that leverages STEM education. This involves pedagogical innovation, investment in teacher development, integration of technology, contextualised, learner-centred curriculum, by adopting these means, Nigeria can empower its youth with creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, ultimately driving socio economic progress.

“Government is also advised to collaborate with stakeholders of mathematics in transforming the teaching and learning creativity, technological skills, and self-reliance to drive a sustainable development and growth in the times of economic depression,” the statement added.

In his welcome address, the outgoing President of MAN, Prof. M. A. Yushau, emphasised the importance of Mathematics in real-life problems in general.

Professor Isah Garba Abor, a renowned mathematician, presented the keynote which was based on the importance of Mathematics in solving real-life situations.

Professor Garba Shuaibu also made contributions on the theme of the conference.

Other speakers saw mathematics as an optimiser, a silent engine of progress that powers technology, frames innovation, and guides the nation through uncertainty towards a sustainable future.

“The conference stresses our collective task as educators, researchers, policy makers, and stakeholders of mathematics to ensure creativity, technological skills, and self-reliance to drive a sustainable development and growth in times of economic depression,’’ the statement noted.

Prof. Emmanuel Olubayo Oghre, a Professor of Applied Mathematics from University of Benin, Edo State, took over as the National President of MAN, for the next two years.

Other members elected were Dr. Suraj Sadiq, FMAN, as Vice President, Magaji Yunana, LMAN, as Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Igbokoyi Adeola Olukesoyi, LMAN, as National Treasurer and Mr. Umar Musa Oyeniga as Business Manager of the Association.